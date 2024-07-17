Total Income net of Finance expense reached QAR 4.3 billion, compared to QAR 3.5 billion for H1 2023;

Net financing assets closed at QAR 108.4 billion and Deposits at QAR 108.9 billion

Cost to Income (efficiency) ratio 26.2%

The Capital Adequacy ratio stood at 23.73%

Doha: Masraf Al Rayan Q.P.S.C today released its consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 with a Net Profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QAR 789 million.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board stated:

“We continue to deliver a good performance across our operations in Qatar and overseas. Our total income (net of Finance expenses) and net operating income rose by 23%, and 4% respectively compared to the first half of last year. During the first half of the year, we have finalized and commenced our new medium-term strategy, that aims to improve our banking services and maximize our shareholders’ value.”

Commenting on H1 financial performance, Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

“We are pleased to announce H1-2024 net profit of QAR 789 million, which is up by 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Our overall key financial indicators remain strong; the bank’s financing portfolio stood at QAR 108 billion, total assets at QAR 162 billion, and capital adequacy robust at 23.73%. Our efficiency ratio is healthy at 26.16%, and we continue to improve it across all functions of the business, with a primary focus on delivering an increased value to our shareholders, while preserving prudent risk management.”

Key Financial Highlights

Balance Sheet - QAR billion H1-2024 Q4-2023 Change Total Assets 162 164 -1.3% Financing assets 108 108 0.2% Investments 39 39 -0.5% Deposits 109 93 17.5% Shareholders’ Equity 23.4 23.6 -0.7% Income Statement - QAR million H1-2024 H1-2023 Change Total income, net of finance expense 4,312 3,510 22.8% Net operating profit 1,828 1,763 3.7% Operating expenses & Tax 478 434 10.2% Net Impairment Charges 548 553 -1.0% Net profit attributable to shareholders 789 765 3.2% Earnings Per Share (QAR) 0.085 0.082 3.2% Group ratios H1-2024 H1-2023 Efficiency (%) Cost to Income 26.16% 24.63% Finance Quality Non-Performing finances (QAR million) 6,641 7,459 NPL ratio (%) 5.86% 6.41% Capital Management (%) Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) 23.73% 21.35%

