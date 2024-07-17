PHOTO
- Total Income net of Finance expense reached QAR 4.3 billion, compared to QAR 3.5 billion for H1 2023;
- Net financing assets closed at QAR 108.4 billion and Deposits at QAR 108.9 billion
- Cost to Income (efficiency) ratio 26.2%
- The Capital Adequacy ratio stood at 23.73%
Doha: Masraf Al Rayan Q.P.S.C today released its consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 with a Net Profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QAR 789 million.
His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board stated:
“We continue to deliver a good performance across our operations in Qatar and overseas. Our total income (net of Finance expenses) and net operating income rose by 23%, and 4% respectively compared to the first half of last year. During the first half of the year, we have finalized and commenced our new medium-term strategy, that aims to improve our banking services and maximize our shareholders’ value.”
Commenting on H1 financial performance, Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer said:
“We are pleased to announce H1-2024 net profit of QAR 789 million, which is up by 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Our overall key financial indicators remain strong; the bank’s financing portfolio stood at QAR 108 billion, total assets at QAR 162 billion, and capital adequacy robust at 23.73%. Our efficiency ratio is healthy at 26.16%, and we continue to improve it across all functions of the business, with a primary focus on delivering an increased value to our shareholders, while preserving prudent risk management.”
Key Financial Highlights
|
Balance Sheet - QAR billion
|
H1-2024
|
Q4-2023
|
Change
|
Total Assets
|
162
|
164
|
-1.3%
|
Financing assets
|
108
|
108
|
0.2%
|
Investments
|
39
|
39
|
-0.5%
|
Deposits
|
109
|
93
|
17.5%
|
Shareholders’ Equity
|
23.4
|
23.6
|
-0.7%
|
Income Statement - QAR million
|
H1-2024
|
H1-2023
|
Change
|
Total income, net of finance expense
|
4,312
|
3,510
|
22.8%
|
Net operating profit
|
1,828
|
1,763
|
3.7%
|
Operating expenses & Tax
|
478
|
434
|
10.2%
|
Net Impairment Charges
|
548
|
553
|
-1.0%
|
Net profit attributable to shareholders
|
789
|
765
|
3.2%
|
Earnings Per Share (QAR)
|
0.085
|
0.082
|
3.2%
|
Group ratios
|
H1-2024
|
H1-2023
|
Efficiency (%)
|
Cost to Income
|
26.16%
|
24.63%
|
Finance Quality
|
Non-Performing finances (QAR million)
|
6,641
|
7,459
|
NPL ratio (%)
|
5.86%
|
6.41%
|
Capital Management (%)
|
Capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
|
23.73%
|
21.35%
-
