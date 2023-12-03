Doha – Masraf Al Rayan, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in Qatar and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the loyalty programme for the national carrier of Qatar are delighted to announce the extension of their partnership. Together, they are launching Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards, which have been tailored to offer an exceptional range of rewards and benefits to elevate the lifestyle of customers.

The Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards bring together the expertise of two leading entities, and this collaboration signifies a profound commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions while enhancing the lifestyle and travel experience of Qatar Airways Privilege Club members.

Key Highlights:

The Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards are available in Visa Infinite and Visa Signature variants, and introduce an array of features for cardholders:

Collecting Avios with Qatar Airways Privilege Club: Cardholders will earn 1 Avios for every QAR 4 spent on the Visa Infinite card and for every QAR 5 spent on the Visa Signature card.

Double Avios on Qatar Airways flights: Cardholders will earn 2 Avios for every QAR 4 spent on the Visa Infinite card and for every QAR 5 spent on the Visa Signature card for flight bookings on qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.

Cardholders will earn 2 Avios for every QAR 4 spent on the Visa Infinite card and for every QAR 5 spent on the Visa Signature card for flight bookings on qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app. Joining Bonus Avios: Cardholders can earn up to 50,000 bonus Avios by transferring their salary to Masraf Al Rayan and activating the co-branded credit card.

Cardholders can earn up to 50,000 bonus Avios by transferring their salary to Masraf Al Rayan and activating the co-branded credit card. Bonus Avios on first flight with Qatar Airways: Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus Avios upon booking their first flight with Qatar Airways.

Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus Avios upon booking their first flight with Qatar Airways. Bonus Avios based on yearly spends: Cardholders can earn up to 25,000 bonus Avios based on meeting an annual spend threshold.

Cardholders can earn up to 25,000 bonus Avios based on meeting an annual spend threshold. Tier-fast track with Qatar Airways Privilege Club: Cardholders have the opportunity to fast-track their membership tier with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to Gold and Silver tiers for Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cards respectively. This benefit can be activated by spending QAR 14,000 and QAR 7,000 in the first year with qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app for Visa Infinite and Visa Signature variants respectively.

Cardholders have the opportunity to fast-track their membership tier with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to Gold and Silver tiers for Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cards respectively. This benefit can be activated by spending QAR 14,000 and QAR 7,000 in the first year with qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app for Visa Infinite and Visa Signature variants respectively. Limited time bonus Avios offer: The first 300 customers who sign-up for the co-branded credit card in the first three months of launch can earn up to an additional 40,000 bonus Avios.

“We are delighted to introduce the Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards, a testament to the combined strength of our institutions,” said Mr. Omar Al-Emadi, Group Chief Business Officer at Masraf Al Rayan. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in redefining convenience, rewards, and travel experiences for our customers.”

Mr. Ehab Amin, Senior Vice President - Qatar at Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways Privilege Club remains dedicated in delivering exceptional benefits to our valued local members in Qatar and we are delighted to announce the introduction of new co-branded credit cards with, Masraf Al Rayan, one of the leading financial institutions in Qatar. We look forward to seeing Privilege Club members avail of the opportunity to collect Avios during their everyday spending.”

Shashank Singh, Visa VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “The Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards bring an enhanced proposition matching cardholders’ travel and lifestyle needs while offering access to our more than 100 million merchant partners worldwide. As a global leader in travel co-branded products, Visa is delighted to be able to offer travel benefits that create real value for Masraf Al Rayan customers and Qatar Airways Privilege Club members.”

The Masraf Al Rayan Qatar Airways Co-branded Credit Cards signify a new era of synergy between the financial and travel sectors. For more information about this exceptional offering, please visit www.alrayan.com

About Masraf Al Rayan:

Masraf Al Rayan is a leading Qatari Islamic bank, renowned for pioneering innovative financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

About Qatar Airways Privilege Club:

In the year 2000, Qatar Airways established its loyalty programme, Privilege Club, which features four tiers of membership – Burgundy, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, giving members a range of exclusive privileges and benefits that have been designed and tailored to make travelling even more rewarding. Members can collect Avios when flying with Qatar Airways, oneworld® and other airline partners, as well as with other financial, hotel, car rental and lifestyle partners. Avios can be spent on shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, award flights, cabin upgrades and much more. Members can also collect and spend Avios on their purchases at a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment outlets by linking their payment cards with their Privilege Club account. Not a Privilege Club member? Join now.

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport ratings organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World's Best Business Class Lounge’ and ‘World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining’ at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the ‘World’s Best Airline’ voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’.