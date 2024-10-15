Dubai, UAE: Mashreq has announced a collaboration with Visa, a world-leader in digital payments to launch a campaign for Mashreq Visa Cards in the UAE in association with Visa’s brand ambassador, football icon Mohamed Salah.

New and existing customers of Mashreq Visa Credit Cards get an opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the UK to meet the star himself, or a virtual meet-and-greet with Mo Salah, or a coveted football bearing his original signature, and much more offering an unforgettable experience for football enthusiasts.

Kartik Taneja, Head of Payments and Consumer Lending at Mashreq, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our collaboration with Visa and Mohamed Salah, representing our commitment to customer-centricity and enabling innovative card solutions for our customers. In combining Visa’s global expertise, Mashreq’s position as a visionary leader in the banking sector and Mohamed Salah’s unquestionable sporting pedigree, we aim to empower our customers with convenient and rewarding payment solutions that reflect our commitment to transforming the banking landscape across our markets.”

The latest partnership between Mashreq and Visa underscores the synergy between the two entities and the shared commitment to setting new standards of excellence and innovation in the financial services and payment industry. The featuring of Mohamed Salah reflects Mashreq and Visa’s common values of dedication, perseverance and excellence – qualities for which the sportsman is renowned – in alignment with Mashreq’s ethos of Rise Every Day.

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: “Through our sponsorship assets, Visa's clients can create unique, memorable experiences exclusively for their Visa cardholders. This campaign with Mashreq and Visa Brand Ambassador, Mohamed Salah – whose journey exemplifies the power of small steps, is also a great way to reward consumers for using their Visa cards. This supports the UAE government’s cashless agenda and extending the benefits of digital commerce to more consumers and retailers in the country.”

Mashreq Visa branded-cards offer customers a wide range of attractive features and benefits, along with a seamless, digital application process taking just a matter of minutes which can be completed via the Mashreq Mobile App or on website at mashreq.com/cards.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is almost a half-century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

For media inquiries, please write to: media@mashreq.com