Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has today announced the launch of Notice Nature, the UAE's unique wildlife mapping initiative launched in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the acclaimed environmental charity of the nation. The initiative is part of Mashreq’s Climb2Change global initiative, which integrates the bank’s wide range of ESG efforts and its commitment to sustainable finance and combating climate change in full alignment with Mashreq’s active support for COP28 and the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

Notice Nature is designed to evaluate the conservation status of key species and contribute to the protection and rehabilitation of the UAE's rich biodiversity. By deploying scientific tools, the initiative seeks to collect critical data on the state of biodiversity addressing issues such as urbanisation, pollution, and rising temperatures that affect the nation's flora and fauna. Notice Nature then creates an exclusive mapping and ecosystem rehabilitation project, marking a milestone in biodiversity preservation in the UAE. By involving the community, this initiative amplifies its impact, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for our planet's well-being. It not only provides individuals with the opportunity to participate directly in conservation activities as ‘citizen scientists’ but also encourages a culture of environmental stewardship that extends beyond the campaign's duration.

As part of this initiative and to further strengthen its sustainability cause, Mashreq has ceased the issuance of credit cards made from non-recycled materials and has adopted 100% recycled plastics for all credit and debit card issuances, in turn reducing the environmental impact of the bank’s cards business. This decision aligns with global efforts aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of plastic on the environment and reinforces the bank’s commitment to environmental stewardship in the MENA region.

Commenting on the initiative, Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “We are thrilled to launch Notice Nature as a pioneering effort to harness data and insights for the preservation of our rich biodiversity. This initiative aligns with our commitment to sustainable finance and climate action and aims to make a significant contribution to global efforts in combatting ecosystem conservation challenges. Notice Nature represents our dedication to be a catalyst for change in the MENA region and beyond, building on Mashreq’s commitment to facilitating the journey towards net zero in the UAE and our active support of COP28 this year.

“As we deploy initiatives in the ESG space and further our commitment to environmental sustainability as part of our Climb2Change strategic vision, we must remember that today's consumers are more environmentally conscious than ever before. As such, our shift to 100% recycled plastic cards and other efforts to evolve our product offering aim to meet evolving consumer expectations and position us as not only an environmentally but also socially responsible financial institution.”

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, shared, “In a world where the delicate balance of nature is under threat, we are committed to preserving and safeguarding the unique biodiversity of the UAE. With unwavering dedication, together we have embarked on an impactful initiative with Mashreq that embraces the power of citizen scientists – those remarkable individuals who walk the very lands, observe the skies, and explore the waters that define the beauty of the UAE.”

In a first-of-its-kind approach, Notice Nature engages individuals, families, organisations, decision-makers, and future leaders in data collection and community engagement through Emirates Nature-WWF’s Leaders of Change annual programme – made up of a 4000+ community of active changemakers. Alongside the community, terrestrial conservation experts will use advanced scientific tools and monitoring techniques to capture complex data and execute habitat protection measures, contributing to the rewilding of different habitats across the country. Special emphasis will be placed on preserving key species such as the caracal, blanford’s fox, brandt’s hedgehog, Arabian eagle owl, and Arabian tahr.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is more than half century old bank, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.



Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.



Find your way to Rise Every Day at Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay



About Emirates Nature-WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.



For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.



As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.



Learn more about Leaders of Change at www.leadersofchange.ae, and our various other projects at www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae