Summit to explore latest industry trends and the most impactful pathways and innovations to scale green hydrogen

High-level Abu Dhabi energy stakeholders to discuss the Emirate’s path to low-carbon goals

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar will host the second annual Green Hydrogen Summit on April 16, 2024, as part of the World Future Energy Summit, to accelerate the development of the global green hydrogen economy and support the energy transition.

Highlighting green hydrogen’s growing potential to support economies in reaching net-zero emissions, the Green Hydrogen Summit will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders including policymakers, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors and pioneering entrepreneurs.

Under the theme, Building the Hydrogen Economy: From Dialogue to Reality, the Summit will provide a platform to engage leading hydrogen players worldwide for in-depth discussions on advancing the low-carbon hydrogen economy, in alignment with global efforts to navigate to net zero. Fireside chats, high-level panels and outcome-focused working sessions will explore the latest industry trends and developments in production, conversion, transport, storage and use, as well as green hydrogen's critical role in decarbonizing the global energy system.

As major economies look to decarbonize their end-use sectors, participants will discuss industries representing the largest demand segments for green hydrogen and take an in-depth look at economies and regions leading the emerging green hydrogen market. Conversations during the Green Hydrogen Summit will explore how governments are enabling progress in investment and developing policy frameworks to scale up and facilitate their hydrogen economies and the global trade of green hydrogen.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Masdar is working to accelerate the journey to net zero and triple global renewable capacity as part of the historic UAE Consensus reached at COP28. Green hydrogen is key to a sustainable energy transition and a vital component of global decarbonization efforts. That’s why it is important that we continue to focus on developing the whole green hydrogen value chain, establishing clear frameworks for cooperation, sharing best practices and aligning regulations to accelerate the transition to a sustainable hydrogen economy.”

Masdar’s green hydrogen business aims to be a leading global producer by 2030, supporting Abu Dhabi’s Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy announced during COP28, following a trilateral strategic collaboration between Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, ADIO and Masdar to position the UAE as a global hydrogen leader.

Masdar is at the vanguard of making this vision a reality, developing power-to-X projects, both in the UAE and globally, that turn water and electricity into carbon-neutral synthetic fuels. Major announcements in the last 12 months demonstrate Masdar’s commitment to realizing large-scale green projects for hydrogen and its derivatives.

Masdar will explore the production of e-methane in Abu Dhabi with Japanese energy companies INPEX, Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas, and has partnered with OMV on a project to produce green hydrogen for decarbonizing industrial processes. An agreement between Masdar and France’s Hy24 will provide access to a pipeline of up to €2 billion in green hydrogen co-investment and co-development opportunities, while Masdar’s partnership with Emirates Steel Arkan is set to develop an innovative green hydrogen project to decarbonize the UAE’s steel sector. Masdar and TotalEnergies also conducted the first test flight to demonstrate the potential for converting methanol to sustainable aviation fuel. And, Masdar has joined the Hydrogen Council to help advance hydrogen’s role in reaching global decarbonization goals.

With green hydrogen poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy sustainability, the Green Hydrogen Summit agenda will delve into crucial aspects such as regulatory frameworks, innovation and sustainable finance to chart a course toward a sustainable energy landscape.

The Green Hydrogen Summit will take place April 16, 2024 during the World Future Energy Summit, Hall A at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.

It will also be available to watch on livestream here.

An accompanying video related to the announcement is also available here.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About World Future Energy Summit

The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the world’s leading business event for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. Bringing together government and business leaders, through its exhibitions and conferences, it showcases pioneering solutions and ground-breaking initiatives in clean energy, water, EcoWASTE, smart cities and climate change.

As a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange, the World Future Energy Summit, inspires the advancement and transfer of ideas, technologies, and investment across borders and between the public and private sectors worldwide.

The exhibition and industry conferences help stimulate sustainable growth for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com

