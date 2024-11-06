Floating solar plant would be Masdar’s second in Southeast Asia region after 145MW plant in Cirata, Indonesia

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, has signed a Joint Study Agreement with Malaysia’s Sarawak Energy and clean energy solutions provider, Gentari, to assess the feasibility of a floating solar power plant at the reservoir of Murum Hydroelectric Plant in the state of Sarawak, Malaysia.

The large-scale floating solar PV project marks a significant step towards expanding renewable energy capacity in Sarawak state and supporting Malaysia's clean energy ambitions. The exchange of documents was held at Masdar’s head office in Abu Dhabi between Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Sharbini Suhaili, Sarawak Energy Group Chief Executive Officer and Sushil Purohit, Gentari Chief Executive Officer. The ceremony was witnessed by the Right Honorable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak, and the Right Honorable Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Floating solar projects offer several advantages for countries like Malaysia with growing populations and a scarcity of land that is required for agriculture, housing and industry. Placing solar plants on water reduces land use, decreases water evaporation, and offers potential synergies with hydroelectric operations.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our partnership with Sarawak Energy and Gentari represents a powerful convergence of expertise and ambition in the pursuit of a sustainable energy future. By harnessing our collective strengths in renewable energy technologies, particularly in large-scale solar and floating PV innovations, we are demonstrating that we can accelerate the energy transition and drive economic growth through bold, collaborative action. This deal follows our landmark agreement with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority in 2023 for the development of 10 gigawatts of clean energy projects across the country. Masdar is proud to contribute to Malaysia’s ambitious renewable energy targets of 31 percent by 2025 and 40 percent by 2035.”

Sarawak Energy Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Sharbini Suhaili, commented: “Sarawak Energy’s diversified generation mix is crucial to achieving our aim of becoming a renewable energy powerhouse in Southeast Asia. The potential for a floating solar PV project on the reservoir of the Murum Hydroelectric Plant will complement our ongoing investments in renewable innovations, including our Batang Ai floating solar farm, which is expected to offset 52 kilotonnes of CO2 emissions annually once commissioned by the end of this year.”

Sushil Purohit, Gentari Chief Executive Officer, said: “As a proudly Malaysian company, Gentari is pleased to be a key contributor in helping the country achieve its renewable energy targets and climate goals, alongside supporting clients on their net zero journey. Our partnership with Masdar and Sarawak Energy for this ambitious project unites leading global stakeholders in a shared vision to drive progress in clean energy adoption, optimising technological advancements to more effectively integrate renewables into our energy systems. At every level—state, national, and international—Gentari is fully committed to driving long-term value as a trusted clean energy partner in Asia Pacific."

The feasibility study aims to assess the potential for a large-scale floating solar installation on the Murum reservoir. This evaluation will encompass technical feasibility, environmental impact, and economic viability to determine if the project can be successfully implemented. If deemed viable, this floating solar installation could not only strengthen Sarawak's renewable energy capacity but also position it as a pioneering model for floating solar projects across the region. It also supports Sarawak's ambition to become a leader in clean energy development and export in Southeast Asia.

During their visit to the UAE, the Sarawak delegation, led by the Right Honorable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak, participated in a series of high-level meetings and events. The delegation attended a panel discussion on Asia's role in defining the hydrogen market. They also visited the Mubadala Energy Exhibition Stand at ADIPEC, toured the Taweelah Receiving Facility of Dolphin Energy, and visited Masdar City.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 31.5 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Gentari

Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help consumers in their decarbonisation journey. Its mission is to be the leading next-generation Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner, and to be Asia Pacific’s leading green mobility solutions partner. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future, possible. For more information, visit www.gentari.com

About Sarawak Energy

Sarawak Energy Berhad (Sarawak Energy) is an energy development company and a vertically integrated electricity utility with a vision to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for Sarawak by meeting the region's need for reliable, renewable energy. With a multidisciplinary workforce comprising more than 6,000 employees, Sarawak Energy serves 790,000 customers and a population of nearly 3 million across the state.

Building on a strong foundation of 100 years as an effective utility company, Sarawak Energy is taking bold steps to support the transformation of Sarawak in its vision to become a developed state by the year 2030. In line with our broader roles and responsibilities, Sarawak Energy has embarked on a massive transformation journey since 2010, to advance from a traditional utility company into a modern and agile corporation. For more information, visit www.sarawakenergy.com