Abu Dhabi, UAE – Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s pioneering sustainable urban community and thriving Free Zone has released its third Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, reaffirming its position as a “green print” for cities worldwide and a global reference point for sustainable urban development. Aligned with the UAE’s ambition to achieve net zero by 2050, Masdar City’s integrated ecosystem combining world-class sustainable infrastructure, a thriving Free Zone, and a diverse community of innovators. Masdar City continues to attract global businesses and entrepreneurs, driving the transition to a low-carbon and knowledge-based economy.

“Masdar City serves as a living model for the successful integration of sustainability, innovation, and community”. said Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City. "We are committed to strengthening an ecosystem that delivers innovation, opportunity, and measurable impact, setting new benchmarks for how cities can create lasting economic, social, and environmental value."

Fostering Opportunities for Social Development

At the heart of Masdar City’s growth is its people and community. In 2024, the city deepened its commitment to national talent development, diversity, and inclusion, achieving a 54.7% Emiratization rate and 31% female representation. Furthermore, our enhanced training initiatives have significantly boosted employees with the skills to drive sustainable innovation.

The Women Entrepreneurship Program continued to expand opportunities for women-led businesses, while the Free Zone enabled hundreds of local SMEs to scale sustainably. Across the city, collaboration flourished, from M42 advancing precision medicine, to expanding sustainable data infrastructure with the opening of Khazna AUH6 Data Center, to GEMS Founders School embedding sustainability into education from its first academic year, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) advancing world-class AI research and talent development in alignment with the UAE’s national AI strategy.

Masdar City’s community engagement remained vibrant, with more than 300 stakeholder activations, cultural events, and wellness initiatives fostering a sense of belonging. From hosting international delegations to organizing local festivals, the city strengthened its role as a hub where business, culture, and sustainability intersect. This was further highlighted through a series of flagship events and activations, including The Festival at Masdar City, the BYD Electric Vehicles Launch, Innovation Day, The Hub by social launch, a sustainable food hall and the Masdar City Community Run, each showcasing sustainable mobility, clean energy, and community-focused innovations in action.

Building a Resilient Future

Masdar City advanced its environmental commitments through projects that reduce emissions, conserve resources, and expand green infrastructure. In 2024, Masdar City delivered measurable progress towards its environmental targets:

22.7% reduction in energy use intensity (EUI) compared to the ASHRAE baseline, meaning buildings used less energy than standard practice.

5,518 tCO₂e emissions avoided through various initiatives, equivalent to removing 1,285 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

13.1% savings in potable water consumption across its building portfolio against the Estidama PBRS baseline.

56.2% waste reduction through recycling and 98.3% of construction waste diverted from landfill.

Thirty buildings with green building certifications across twelve projects, including two net-zero energy buildings completed and three under construction.

These achievements build on a legacy of sustainable design and look ahead to transformative developments such as MC2, The Link, Falaj Plaza, Masdar City Mosque and Connect Park – projects that push the boundaries of urban sustainability through cutting-edge and integrated solutions designed to further enhance the city’s livability, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

Governance and Ethical Leadership

Masdar City’s governance framework ensures transparency, accountability, and ethical operations. Oversight is provided through dedicated committees, including the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, Tender Committee, Social Activities and Inclusion Committee, Compensation and Benefits Committee, and the Business Continuity Management Steering Committee. In 2024, the city recorded zero instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations, reflecting its strong governance framework and commitment to ethical and responsible operations.

Innovation for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Innovation remains central to Masdar City’s mission, driving solutions that address today’s challenges while shaping the cities of the future. The city piloted Hydroball technology in Masdar Park, using IoT-enabled sensors to optimize irrigation and achieve water savings. Masdar City is also preparing for the Agrivoltaic projects at Connect Park to integrate renewable energy with urban agriculture as part of upcoming development plans.

Looking ahead, Masdar City will remain a global testbed for pioneering technologies and a launchpad for startups, with its Free Zone at the heart of a thriving ecosystem where businesses, researchers, and innovators collaborate to scale real-world solutions. By uniting world-class sustainable infrastructure, a collaborative community, and a proven track record in delivering net-zero projects, Masdar City is setting a new benchmark for how innovation and sustainability can define the cities of the future. We invite partners, investors, and innovators worldwide to join us in shaping this next chapter right here in Abu Dhabi’s flagship destination for sustainable urban living, business growth, and economic diversification.

The full 2024 ESG Report is available for download at https://masdarcity.ae/sustainable-urban-development/sustainability-reports.

Note

Historically, Masdar City and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) underwent a strategic separation in late 2022 to maximize their contributions to the UAE and the world while ensuring brand continuity for both entities. Please do not abbreviate Masdar City to Masdar. Masdar City is now a separate legal entity.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,500 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.