AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 to make a stop at Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable community and innovation hub in the fourth quarter of next year, coinciding with 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28)

Sharm el-Sheikh: Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s pioneering sustainable community and innovation hub, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to stage an International Exchange Sprint (IES) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0. Locations selected for an AWS Clean Energy Accelerator IES align with geographic hotspots for clean energy technology innovation.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar, and Kara Hurst, Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, at the UAE Pavilion at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference – better known as COP27.

The proposed collaboration will bring an IES of the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 to Masdar City in the fourth quarter of next year, coinciding with COP28, which is being held in the UAE.

The AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 is a fast-paced, non-equity dilutive accelerator program that supports clean energy technology innovation through a unique mentorship and co-innovation engagement that is well-suited for mature start-ups. The program supports clean energy technology start-ups through expert-led workshops, mentorship, and network access, in addition to helping them advance digitally, co-innovate with energy companies, and facilitate potential pilots in various clean energy applications. Start-ups selected for the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 will receive technical, business, and go-to-market mentorship from AWS; and up to $100,000 each in AWS Credit through AWS Activate to kick-start their data and operations transformation on AWS.

Ahmed Baghoum, Executive Director of Masdar City, said the MoU would further reinforce Masdar City’s standing as a hub for clean energy-technology innovation and complement its ongoing efforts to nurture clean-tech start-ups in the Middle East.

“Masdar City has provided a home for innovative companies advancing real-world sustainability solutions since its inception nearly 15 years ago, in sectors as diverse as energy, food, water, health, space and mobility.

“We’re excited to have this opportunity to support an IES of the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 program, and will devote all our resources and expertise at Masdar City to help deliver a program of the highest calibre.”

Following the MoU signing, Kara Hurst joined Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), for a discussion about the role of clean energy technology in the race to net zero, and the launch of the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0.

Applications for the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 will be accepted through January 1, 2023, and can be submitted HERE. Start-ups selected for the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 will be announced on March 6, and the program will kick off in Seattle, USA, beginning in the second quarter of 2023.

About Masdar City

Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is one of the world’s most sustainable developments. It is a working model for cities around the world in environmental, economic, and social sustainability, and continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The City hosts Abu Dhabi’s only planned and approved R&D cluster; Masdar City Free Zone, which is a growing hub for sustainability-focused innovative businesses; and a residential neighbourhood with restaurants, shops, sporting facilities, and public green spaces. Masdar City is home to companies dedicated to developing innovations across the sectors of renewables, space, energy storage, artificial intelligence, agriculture, health, and mobility. These include the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, the regional headquarters of Siemens Energy, G42 Healthcare, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of entrepreneurs, a start-up accelerator program via The Catalyst, and the world's first university dedicated to artificial intelligence: the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. Masdar City has also pioneered two generations of autonomous vehicles and continues to extend the frontiers of alternative and sustainable transport.

