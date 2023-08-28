Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar is honoring the outstanding achievements and invaluable contributions of remarkable Emirati women who are working to build a sustainable future for all.

A new campaign, launched by Masdar in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, features prominent Emirati sustainability pioneers who are at the forefront of the UAE’s global sustainability mission, alongside several young Emirati women who are set to be amongst the next generation of sustainability leaders.

The campaign also spotlights the work of WiSER (Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy), Masdar’s global platform that champions women as leaders of sustainable change.

Borne from a recognition that more needs to be done to support women in the global mission to tackle climate change, WiSER is dedicated to empowering current and future generations of women sustainability leaders.

The high-profile Emirati sustainability leaders showcased in the campaign are all members of the WiSER Advisory Council.

The WiSER Advisory Council members featured in the video are:

HE Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak , UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the COP28 Presidency, President of the International Union for Conservation of Natura and Managing Director of Mohamed Bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund

H.E. Dr Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) H.E. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and permanent representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations in New York.

The young Emirati women highlighted in the video are:

Eng. Fatima Al Suwaidi , President Director for Masdar Indonesia

, President Director for Masdar Indonesia Noora Albalooshi , Marine Scientist and WiSER Pioneer

, Marine Scientist and WiSER Pioneer Alya Alhammadi , Senior Engineer, Technology Innovation Institute and WiSER Pioneer

, Senior Engineer, Technology Innovation Institute and WiSER Pioneer Dr. Yusra Abdulrahman, Postdoctoral Fellow at Khalifa University and WiSER Pioneer

To apply to be part of the next WiSER Pioneers Program cohort visit the Masdar website:

https://masdar.ae/en/Strategic-Platforms/WiSER/WiSER-Pioneers-Program

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.