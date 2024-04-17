Masdar and EGA will explore international opportunities to power new aluminium production facilities with renewable energy

Aluminium plays a major role in the decarbonisation of many industries

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world’s largest clean energy companies, and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, agreed an alliance to work together on aluminium decarbonisation and low-carbon aluminium growth opportunities.

The signing was witnessed by His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of Masdar.

Masdar and EGA will explore the joint development of renewable energy projects, with potential battery storage and green hydrogen production and storage, to support the decarbonisation of EGA’s existing operations in the UAE, and any future operations in the country.

The two companies will also work together internationally to find opportunities through which Masdar will support EGA to power new aluminium production facilities with renewable energy sources.

Masdar is a global leader in renewable energy and the UAE’s flagship clean energy company. It develops and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects around the world.

Aluminium production is energy-intensive, and generating the electricity required using fossil fuels accounts for about 60 per cent of the global aluminium industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Mohamed Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Masdar is proud to be collaborating with EGA to help decarbonise the aluminium production process. Strong partnerships such as this are exactly what the world needs to accelerate our path to Net Zero. When organisations combine their knowledge and resources to help decarbonise vital industries, we not only protect the environment but we also boost the economy. This is core to our mission at Masdar. We look forward to developing further compelling propositions for international markets to maximise the economic benefits of using renewable energy.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Aluminium plays an essential role in decarbonisation economy-wide, which is why demand for this metal has the potential to grow by as much as 80 per cent by 2050. Fulfilling this potential depends on how sustainably aluminium is made. EGA’s alliance with Masdar, another UAE industrial champion and a global leader in clean energy, should unlock opportunities to decarbonise our existing operations including further expanding our production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, and secure low-carbon growth. We are already exploring opportunities together, and I look forward to working with Masdar both in the UAE and around the world.”

EGA produces one-in-every 25 tonnes of aluminium made worldwide. The company’s metal is the biggest made-in-the-UAE export after oil and gas and is shipped to more than 50 countries.

In 2021, EGA became the first company in the world to make aluminium commercially using solar power, producing almost 39 thousand tonnes that year. In 2023, EGA produced some 66 thousand tonnes of CelestiAL solar aluminium.

Established in 2006, Masdar is the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse. It is active in more than 40 countries and has invested in a portfolio of renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of more than 20 GW. Masdar is committed to achieving at least 100 GW of total renewable energy capacity by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from bauxite mining to the production of cast primary aluminium. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah and a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in the Republic of Guinea.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2023, EGA sold 2.75 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2023, value-added products accounted for 76 per cent of EGA’s cast metal sales.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.

Around 10 per cent of EGA’s aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 26 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE supports almost 48,000 jobs. EGA itself employs around 6,800 of these people including more than 1,200 UAE Nationals.

EGA has focused on technology development for over 30 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, EGA aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry. In 2019, EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification from ASI for its sustainability practices and performance. EGA’s Jebel Ali site was certified in 2021. EGA’s bauxite mining subsidiary, Guinea Alumina Corporation, achieved the first ASI certification in Guinea in 2023. Al Taweelah alumina refinery was certified later in 2023, with the result that EGA now has all of its global operations certified to the aluminium industry’s internationally recognised standard for environmental and social performance and governance.

In 2021, EGA began production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, produced with solar power from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on the outskirts of Dubai. EGA is the first company in the world to make aluminium commercially using the power of the sun.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.

EGA’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production as DUBAL in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, this site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six square kilometres.

EGA has its own power stations at both sites, producing electricity to meet its needs. EGA’s electricity generation capacity is 6,474 megawatts, making EGA the third largest electricity generator in the UAE after the Dubai and Abu Dhabi utilities. EGA also produces water through desalination units at its power plants.

EGA began production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in April 2019. EGA’s alumina refinery is the first in the UAE and only the second in the Middle East. The project reduces the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina and supplies over 48 per cent of EGA’s needs.

Bauxite exports from Guinea Alumina Corporation, EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Guinea, began in August 2019. The GAC project was one of the largest greenfield investments in Guinea in over 40 years.

For more information on EGA please visit www.ega.ae.

This material is distributed by Daniel J. Edelman, Inc. on behalf of Masdar. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.