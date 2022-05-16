EXPO offers exclusive offers and discounts exceeding 58% with payment plans up to 15 years, says Mahmoud Ibrahim



Egypt’s marketing company Marvel Real Estate intends to launch first edition of Egyptian Property Market (EPM) EXPO on 19 May, with the participation of more than 25 real estate developers and sponsored by major property companies in Egyptian market, including Menassat Developments, MBG and Khaled Sabry Holding.



Mahmoud Shams, CEO of Marvel Group, the organiser of the exhibition, said that the exhibition is witnessing strong participation from major real estate companies, as it showcases more than 100 diverse and distinguished projects in areas of New Administrative Capital, Mostakbal City, Ain Sokhna and Galala City.



Shams added that the company aims to record volume of sales exceeding EGP 400m during the expo period.



He added that the company has a carefully set a considered plan to launch a series of major property exhibitions inside and outside Egypt under the auspices of the state during the coming period. It is planned to organize three other exhibitions in different governorates and an exhibition in Kuwait besides another in Qatar in the current year.



He pointed out that the timing of the exhibition coincided with imminent opening of the New Administrative Capital and the start of life in Galala city, which makes it the best opportunity for investors at the present time.



Egypt’s property has proven over the past years that it is the most profitable investment, and a safe haven to preserve value of savings from decrease during various crises, he elaborated.



Sales Director at Marvel Group Mahmoud Ibrahim said that the exhibition will be held for three days in social club of Suez Oil Processing Company from 11 am to 11 pm, highlighted that exhibiting companies were chosen very carefully, especially since customer is always looking for credibility of companies and quality of projects.



For his part, Ahmed Adel, sales general manager, stated that exhibitors will showcase exclusive offers and discounts to exhibition visitors of up to 58% with payment plan up to 15 years.



Adel disclosed that diversification in projects portfolio and offering exclusive offers are essential elements that Marvel Group relies on for the success of the expo.



The company noted that the idea of organizing the exhibition first edition in Suez governorate, one of Suez Canal governorates, came due to high purchasing power there and the appetite of many investors to buy real estate assets from companies that enjoy confidence and credibility in local market, which is what the company was keen on when choosing the exhibiting companies.



A group of major real estate development companies will participate in the exhibition, namely, Dar Misr Development, Lasirena group, United For Real Estate Development, Manara Developments, Reportage properties, Taj Misr, Mazaya Development and other urban development companies from among entrepreneurs in Egypt.

-Ends-