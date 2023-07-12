Cairo-Press release

Dalia Salib, General Manager - MARS Egypt, conveyed her pride in MARS' participation as a partner in the second edition of “She Works Wonders" Program as it focuses on empowering women in non-traditional and typically male-dominated professions.

Dalia Salib highlighted that MARS' participation comes in line with its strategy of empowering women across all levels, by transferring MARS’ experiences and practices, which are actually applied in this field. In addition, the company will provide all means of support and training for the girls who wish to join and develop in the field of sales, as well as creating job opportunities for those who prove their competence at the end of the program.

It is noteworthy that MARS has made a deliberate effort to raise the percentage of women in its workforce to approximately 45% - excluding the factory, over 50% in the Executive Team in addition to the women on the production lines within the factory. Furthermore, the company is committed to providing training programs that foster a supportive work environment for women to realize their full potential. Stemming from MARS’ belief in women’s crucial role in driving societal progress, aligned to the UN SDGs and Egypt’s vision 2030.

-Ends-