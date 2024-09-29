Amman, Jordan – Marriott International, powered by Jordan Business Council and its chairman, took a major step in its commitment to community engagement by hosting a signing ceremony for the fourth annual Feast of Eight event. The agreements, signed between Marriott International, Al Aman Fund, and the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA), highlight the event’s charitable mission and emphasize Marriott’s ongoing dedication to supporting local causes.

The signing ceremony was hosted by Dimitrios Kotsifakos, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel, alongside Muhannad Hameed, General Manager of Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa. Hameed noted, “The Feast of Eight is more than just an event; it’s a powerful initiative that unites Jordan’s top hospitality talent for a noble cause. We’re proud to be part of it once again.”

Noor Al-Homoud, General Manager of Al Aman Fund, added, “Marriott International’s unwavering support is truly heartwarming. With the funds raised through this event, we can continue to provide critical educational opportunities for the youth we serve.”

The Feast of Eight, scheduled for October 5, 2024, at Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel, promises an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence, with all proceeds benefiting Al Aman Fund’s efforts to support the future of orphans. Students from RACA will play a key role in the event, leading the dessert cuisine station under the mentorship of Chef Yousef Iqleim, Executive Chef at RACA. Chef Iqleim expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly thankful to Marriott International for offering our students this platform to showcase their skills for such a meaningful cause. This opportunity allows them to gain valuable real-world experience while contributing to a noble charity.”

Building on the success of last year’s event, Marriott International continues its commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact. Attendees will enjoy a curated culinary experience prepared by chefs from some of Jordan’s leading hotels, including Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel, Amman Marriott Hotel, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, The St. Regis Amman, W Amman, The Ritz-Carlton Amman, Westin Aqaba Resort & Spa, and the talented students of RACA."

