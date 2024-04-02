Riyadh – Marriott International proudly announces the successful graduation of its Tahseen leadership programme's 2023 class, welcoming nearly 40 new candidates to embark on its latest chapter. The graduation ceremony, held on 21st February 2024, marked a significant milestone in Marriott's commitment to nurturing local talent in Saudi Arabia and advancing the country's hospitality industry.

The Tahseen programme, now in its sixth iteration, underscores Marriott International's dedication to developing the next generation of hospitality leaders in Saudi Arabia. Developed in partnership with Cornell University, the 12-month programme offers a unique and highly individualized curriculum focused on practical application across all departments with an in-depth understanding of leadership skills.

This year's Tahseen programme continues its tradition of empowering aspiring leaders with operational experience and theoretical training. It welcomes a diverse group of new participants, equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to accelerate their careers in the hospitality industry.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the graduation of our 2023 Tahseen class and welcome all new candidates to the programme," said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operations Officer, Middle East at Marriott International. "The Tahseen programme embodies our commitment to fostering local talent and supporting Saudi Arabia's National Tourism Strategy and Vision 2030 reforms."

The graduation ceremony honored 38 graduates, with nearly half of them being women. These graduates have stepped into leadership roles within their respective hotels and departments, further exemplifying the programme's impact on career advancement and gender diversity.

Since its inception in 2017, the Tahseen programme has seen over 200 candidates graduate and transition into roles within Marriott International's properties in Saudi Arabia. Over 70 per cent of the graduates remain employed at Marriott International hotels, showcasing the programme's effectiveness in developing and retaining talent crucial for the growth of Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector. Moreover, women represent more than 40 per cent of Tahseen graduates and current participants.

Reflecting on her journey, Basmah Suhail who is now Director of Rooms at Marriott Hotel Diplomatic Quarter, remarked, "Tahseen has opened doors for me and provided me with countless opportunities so far. Since graduating from the first batch of Tahseen, I have developed my career, leading to my current position as Director of Rooms. Tahseen has provided me with a fantastic network of leaders inside the company, opened my eyes to what is really important and equipped me with the right leadership skills to inspire my teams and nurture the growth of emerging leaders."

Amjaad Alhasani, Training Manager at Marriott Jeddah Madinah Road, expressed excitement about joining this year's programme, stating, "I will carry the lessons learned and the connections made during the Tahseen Program as we embark on the next chapter of our careers. Our journey continues, and I have every confidence that we will continue to excel and make a positive impact on our organization. I am thankful to our leaders for the support and trust given during the program and beyond."

The Tahseen programme falls under Marriott International's Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business. The platform is designed to foster business growth while balancing the needs of associates, customers, owners, the environment and communities. One of the priority areas of Serve 360 is Empower Through Opportunity. Tahseen is a programme that directly supports and brings this vision to life.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel programme. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.