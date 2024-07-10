United Arab Emirates: Marriott International Inc. and Eagle Hills announced the signing of an agreement to open the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Anticipated to open on Ramhan Island, an exclusive waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi, the property will offer a secluded escape complete with expansive views across the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

"This collaboration with Marriott International on Ramhan Island marks a milestone in our commitment to shaping extraordinary experiences and redefining luxury hospitality. As the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the UAE, it will set new standards of excellence in the world of luxury experiences." says Chairman of Eagle Hills, Mohammad Alabbar.

“Together with Eagle Hills, we look forward to bringing Ritz-Carlton Reserve to the UAE and offering intimate and transformative experiences in an ultra-luxury setting,” added Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “This monumental signing marks an important addition to our portfolio in the country where we continue to see a strong demand for luxury experiences.”

Ramhan Island is being developed to become the next must-visit destination for travellers seeking unparalleled luxury and natural beauty in the UAE. Covering over 4mn square metres of development area, the ultra-luxury destination features a natural island connected through a network of waterways. The fully integrated waterfront community will be home to charming residential villas, marina residences and luxury hotels, offering state-of-art amenities for residents and tourists alike.

Slated to open in 2029, the Reserve will be situated on a secluded island within the Ramhan Island master development and will feature 50 private one-to-four-bedroom luxury villas including the region’s first anticipated floating villas with unobstructed waterfront views. Plans also include a range of lavish leisure amenities and multiple culinary venues.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve offers a complete escape to the unexpected that is centered around human connection and brings together unique elements of the local culture, heritage and environment. Created for the most discerning travellers seeking a distinct and luxurious escape, Reserve properties are tucked away in handpicked corners of the world, featuring chic, relaxed and intimate settings that weave indigenous flavours with highly responsive and individualised service.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve currently features a rare collection of only seven properties in destinations including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Indonesia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.

About Ramhan Island:

Ramhan is a heavenly island located in Abu Dhabi. It carries all the charm of nature, from scenic bays to beautiful mangrove trees. This incredibly designed master plan offers waterfront luxury villas with high-end amenities, a world class marina rich in state-of-art shopping with exquisite dining experiences, unrivaled hospitality in a luxurious hotel and serviced residences, besides a tranquil wellness center amidst serene surroundings and open bay views.

For more information on Ramhan Island, please visit https://ramhanisland.com/

About Eagle Hills:

As an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills brings its immense expertise to high-growth markets looking to revitalise urban areas or realise the full potential of city hubs. Managing 33 hotels across 11 countries, Eagle Hills works with the latest technologies and smart innovations to develop sustainable communities that are built with future generations in mind. Eagle Hills is currently developing a range of mixed-use, mega-projects in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. These projects are set to positively impact the local communities both from financial and lifestyle aspects, while supporting local economic growth for the surrounding areas.