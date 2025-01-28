AL KHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA – Marriott International today announced the signing of Sheraton Al Khobar Al Hamra with Ashaad Company – marking the debut of the Sheraton brand in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. Anticipated to open in 2028, Sheraton Al Khobar Al Hamra will reflect the brand’s new vision with its design and activations, use of technology and welcoming communal spaces.

“Sheraton has had a long-standing presence in the Kingdom, and we are excited to work with Ashaad Company to further expand the brand’s portfolio in the country with its entry into Al Khobar,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “This hotel will embody Sheraton’s new identity, offering guests a unique experience through enhanced services and designs while staying true to its legacy. This deal also further supports the demand we are seeing for business and leisure travel into the Eastern Province of the country.”

Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali, Chairman of Ashaad, commented: “In light of the great momentum in the Kingdom, driven by transformational developments and its growing reputation as a regional and international hub for global events, we at Ashaad are proud to be part of this remarkable transformation. Our strategic agreement with Marriott International and Aleph Hospitality to introduce the prestigious Sheraton brand to the city of Al Khobar represents an important step in our commitment to delivering world-class hotel projects.

This collaboration reflects our dedication to enhancing the hospitality sector by providing unparalleled experiences to guests from around the world. The new Sheraton Al Khobar Al Hamra will embody creativity and sophistication, in line with the brand’s new identity while meeting the aspirations of visitors and residents of the Kingdom. We are honoured to contribute to the Kingdom’s vision to create a vibrant and globally competitive tourism and hospitality industry”

Sheraton Al Khobar Al Hamra is expected to feature 580 elegantly designed guestrooms and suites, offering a blend of modern comfort and style. Embracing the brand's new direction, the hotel is also anticipated to include three unique culinary concepts, all enhanced by technology-enabled design in line with Sheraton’s refreshed F&B philosophy. Guests can look forward to inviting lounges and collaborative spaces, such as &More by Sheraton, Studios, Booths, and the Sheraton Club Lounge.

Design plans for the property also include versatile banquet halls, modern meeting rooms, expansive conference halls, dedicated business zones and a party hall. Additionally, guests can look forward to enjoying a range of recreational amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a pool, spa and kids club.

Sheraton Al Khobar Al Hamra will be situated near Al Shbaily Mall, the largest shopping mall in the city, and in close proximity to the King Fahd Causeway which connects Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.

Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa known for its expertise in managing upscale accommodations across diverse destinations, will collaborate with Marriott International and Ashaad Company as the third-party operator for the franchised property.

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President KSA, Aleph Hospitality said: “We are honoured to be entrusted with the management of what will be a landmark hotel in Al Khobar. This will be our third property in collaboration with Marriott International in the Middle East and we look forward to welcoming the first guests and providing them with the exceptional guest experience Sheraton is world-renowned for.”

