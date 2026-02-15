Dubai, UAE — Marmin UAE, a financial technology company and an AJMS Group entity, has received Pre-Approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) status under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Federal Tax Authority (FTA) e-Invoicing framework, reinforcing its role in the UAE’s transition to a mandatory nationwide e-Invoicing system.

Governance-Led Digital Adoption

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Abhishek Jajoo, Chairman of AJMS Group, said the approval reflects the group’s long-standing governance-first approach to regulatory transformation.

“At AJMS Group, we believe trust and governance must lead any regulatory change. Marmin embodies this philosophy by enabling organisations to adopt e-Invoicing early, confidently, and without disruption as the UAE’s digital compliance framework evolves.”

The accreditation positions Marmin among a select group of technology providers authorised to support businesses during the July 2026 pilot phase and the phased national rollout from 2027.

Enabling Compliance at Scale

As e-Invoicing becomes a core regulatory requirement under the UAE’s digital economy agenda, Marmin’s pre-approval confirms its readiness to support the Peppol PINT AE standard, ensuring secure, structured, and real-time invoice exchange between businesses and regulators.

Marmin provides end-to-end implementation support, guiding enterprises through every stage of the transition from legacy invoicing to compliant digital workflows.

Implementation Framework Includes:

Readiness assessment and gap analysis across major ERP platforms including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics

Secure system integration using APIs and SFTP, with automated UBL/XML invoice generation

Real-time validation and transmission via the Peppol network and FTA reporting channels

Post-go-live compliance support, including UAE-hosted archiving aligned with statutory retention requirements

CEO Perspective: Beyond Regulatory Compliance

Sangmesh Hiremath, Co-Founder and CEO of Marmin Technologies, said e-Invoicing represents a fundamental shift in how businesses operate in a digital economy.

“E-Invoicing is not just a compliance requirement, it is the foundation for transparent, real-time B2B ecosystems. Our role is to simplify complexity so leadership teams can focus on growth, while we ensure their digital transactions remain secure, compliant, and seamless.”

Why E-Invoicing Matters Now

Early adoption of compliant e-Invoicing solutions enables organisations to:

Reduce invoice processing costs significantly

Accelerate cash flows through automation

Improve VAT filing efficiency

Strengthen audit readiness and regulatory transparency

Minimise exposure to non-compliance penalties

Preparing for July 2026

With mandatory e-Invoicing timelines approaching, Marmin enables enterprises to transition proactively avoiding last-minute operational disruption and compliance risk.

For more information or to schedule a complimentary e-Invoicing readiness assessment, visit: www.marmin.ai/uae

Media Contact:

Marmin UAE

Email: e-invoicing@marmin.ai

Website: www.marmin.ai