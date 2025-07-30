DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Ninety years ago, a UAE-born company began its journey with a simple yet powerful vision to support businesses with solutions that help communities thrive. Today, Dulsco Group stands as a regional leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions. As the company celebrates nine decades of service and growth, it is turning its focus inward with a transformative leadership and development programme, Lead Forward, to develop 50 leaders.

As the business landscape evolves rapidly with technological advances, sustainability imperatives and global growth opportunities, resilient and visionary leadership has never been more critical. For Dulsco Group, which now operates across multiple regions with a presence in over 70 countries, building agile leaders is essential to shaping a high-performing, values-driven culture for the future.

Launching Lead Forward now ensures that leadership excellence is intentionally cultivated. It reflects Dulsco Group’s purpose to be better today than we were yesterday, every day. By empowering its people to lead, the company is laying the foundation for growth driven by home-grown talent ready to take on new challenges and opportunities.

At the heart of Lead Forward lies the Dulsco Group Culture framework, which champions Customer Focus, Value Creation, Integrity, Community and Teamwork. The ultimate goal of this programme is to deliver a pipeline of leaders who will guide Dulsco Group into its next chapter of growth, embedding these values into every decision and action they take.

The 18-month Lead Forward programme takes participants on a comprehensive leadership development journey, structured around three core pillars:

Lead Yourself : Designed to help leaders understand and manage themselves effectively. It focuses on building emotional intelligence, self-awareness and personal resilience, forming the foundation for leading others and the business with authenticity and confidence.

: Designed to help leaders understand and manage themselves effectively. It focuses on building emotional intelligence, self-awareness and personal resilience, forming the foundation for leading others and the business with authenticity and confidence. Lead Others : Focused on creating inclusive and high-performing teams. It strengthens coaching, collaboration and conflict resolution skills to enable leaders to inspire, influence and bring out the best in those around them.

: Focused on creating inclusive and high-performing teams. It strengthens coaching, collaboration and conflict resolution skills to enable leaders to inspire, influence and bring out the best in those around them. Lead the Business: Aimed at developing strategic thinking and business acumen. Leaders learn to navigate complex business challenges, drive operational excellence and make decisions that position Dulsco Group for long-term success.

Through a blend of immersive learning experiences, real-world projects, cross-functional mentoring and guided forums, participants will develop the mindset and skills needed to lead transformation from within.

David Stockton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco Group, said: “In our milestone 90th year, we are investing in what has always been the heart of Dulsco Group: our people. We have long believed in promoting talent from within, and now we are formalising this belief into a dedicated leadership programme that prepares us for the future. As we focus on delivering pioneering solutions and contributing to the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow, it is only natural that our journey forward begins by empowering our own people to lead.”

As Dulsco Group continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and technology-driven sustainability solutions, Lead Forward ensures that its next generation of leaders will carry forward a proud legacy while shaping a bold future for the organisation and the communities it serves.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions servicing over 3,700 clients across a range of sectors.

