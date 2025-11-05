Kuwait - Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” (KSE: Markaz, Reuters: MARKZ.KW, Bloomberg: MARKAZ: KK) reported its financial results for 9M 2025 with Total Revenue of KD 22.67 million, as compared to Total Revenue of KD 14.92 million in 9M 2024. The Net Profit attributable to shareholders of Markaz was KD 9.58 million for 9M 2025, compared to KD 3.35 million in the same period last year, and earnings per share was 20 Fils for 9M-2025.

Mr. Ali H. Khalil, Markaz’s CEO, stated: “Recent legislative and regulatory developments in Kuwait represent a significant step toward enhancing the country’s economic resilience and long-term growth prospects. The implementation of the real estate developer law and the progress toward enacting the mortgage law are expected to stimulate real estate activity, attract investments, and generate positive spillover effects across the banking and construction sectors. These reforms shape part of Kuwait’s broader vision to strengthen economic diversification and foster a more competitive and investment-driven environment, which we operate in. In parallel, the Kuwaiti market has delivered solid performance this year, supported by solid corporate earnings, resilient consumer activity, and improving investor confidence. Validating this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded Kuwait’s 2025 real GDP growth forecast from 1.9% to 2.6%. Year to date, Kuwaiti equities have ranked among the top-performing markets in the GCC, with the All Share Index advancing 19.5% and MSCI Kuwait Index gaining 24.3%, especially in context of the S&P GCC index rising 4.3% in the same period.

Across the GCC, investment activity remains robust, particularly within private credit, wealth management and investment banking, as the region strengthens its role as a global hub for capital flows and strategic transactions. On a global scale, while central banks remain cautious regarding the pace of monetary easing, improving inflation dynamics and stabilizing energy markets are gradually supporting investor sentiment. Despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, we remain confident in the region’s medium-term prospects, supported by economic reform, diversification initiatives, and a strong consumer foundation.

Markaz’s financial performance during the 9M of 2025 benefitted from the markets’ favorable conditions, achieving total management fees and commissions of KD 6.93 million, compared to KD 7.14 million for the same period in 2024.”

Mr. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, stated: “During the quarter, Markaz launched the Private Real Assets Strategy, providing qualified investors access to a diversified portfolio of global assets aimed at generating stable income and long-term returns in partnership with leading asset managers. Regionally, Markaz has obtained initial approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in KSA to establish an office in Saudi Arabia. This milestone will allow Markaz to offer its investment opportunities to qualified KSA investors and broaden its investment banking outreach in the GCC.

Markaz’s AUM reached KD 1.61 billion as of 30 September 2025, underscores Markaz’s commitment to delivering risk adjusted, long-term returns to its clients. In the near term, Markaz is well positioned to capitalize on rapidly evolving investment opportunities in private credit and other alternative assets, while integrating digital and artificial intelligence applications to enhance client experience and operational efficiency. Markaz continues to build on its well-established leadership position in regional wealth creation and to exceed clients return benchmarked expectations.”

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.61 billion (USD 5.28 billion) as of 30 September 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com