Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” participated as a Strategic Partner in Aljarida MoneyTech Summit 2025, held on November 2 at the St. Regis Hotel, for the fourth consecutive year. The annual flagship event has become one of Kuwait’s leading platforms for dialogue and innovation in the financial technology and investment sectors, bringing together thought leaders, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss the evolution of financial services in the digital age.

Markaz’s continued participation in MoneyTech underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the financial sector. It also aligns with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on building human capacity, aligning business environment with the principles of sustainable development, and promoting good governance in the business environment.

Ms. Deena AlRefai, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, participated in a panel discussion titled “Catering to the Next Generation of Founders and Investors”. The session explored the rise of a new generation of founders, investors, and professionals across the GCC who are driving innovation, wealth creation, and transformation in the region’s markets. Panelists discussed how asset managers and investment companies can adapt to meet the expectations and ambitions of this emerging generation through innovative wealth solutions, flexible structures, and long-term value creation strategies.

Commenting on the discussion, Ms. AlRefai said: “The GCC’s new generation of founders and investors bring with them a unique mindset; digitally native, impact-driven, and eager to shape the future of the regional economy. At Markaz, we view this evolution as an opportunity to design holistic wealth management solutions that go beyond financial returns, by supporting entrepreneurial growth, sustainability goals, and intergenerational wealth creation.”

She added that Markaz’s Wealth Management services integrate investment advisory, alternative asset opportunities, and international partnerships to cater to sophisticated and emerging investors alike. “By combining innovation with over five decades of market experience, we strive to be a trusted partner for the region’s evolving investor base,” she concluded.

The event also featured keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and expert panels examining the intersection of technology, finance, and entrepreneurship, reinforcing Kuwait’s growing role as a regional fintech hub.

By supporting initiatives such as the MoneyTech Summit, Markaz continues to drive economic growth, knowledge enrichment, and innovation within the financial sector, while engaging in key discussions that shape the industry’s future.

