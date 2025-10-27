Kuwait - Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” hosted an exclusive event for qualified and professional investors to launch its Private Real Assets Strategy. This initiative reflects Markaz’s ongoing commitment to delivering global investment solutions that support clients’ aspirations for portfolio diversification and resilience across economic cycles. The event brought together senior executives, global partners, and investment experts, who highlighted the strategic importance of private real assets and the sector’s potential to offer stable returns while enabling access to diversified global opportunities.

The new strategy offers qualified and professional investors access to a globally diversified portfolio managed by a top-tier group of specialized asset managers. It spans key sectors such as energy, transportation, logistics and digital infrastructure, which are considered integral to today’s global economy and are expected to benefit from major global trends including the transition to clean energy and ongoing digital transformation.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kashish Tandon, CFA, CIPM, Executive Vice President - Investment Advisory at Markaz, said: “Investing in private real assets is becoming increasingly important for long-term portfolio resilience and growth, as it offers stable cash flows and sustainable returns. This evergreen strategy is designed to provide our qualified and professional clients with direct access to curated real assets that were previously difficult for private wealth investors to reach. It establishes a platform that enables investors to benefit from mega global trends, including the transition to sustainable energy and the ongoing digital transformation, through income-generating real assets with built-in counter cyclicality thereby enhancing portfolio resilience across economic cycles. Backed by Markaz’s in-house expertise, disciplined governance, and robust risk management, the approach is characterized by high-conviction thematic investing, leveraging institutional platforms to deliver innovative solutions that support our clients’ evolving objectives, including diversification and serving as a potential hedge against inflation.”

Sheikh Humoud S. Al Sabah, Senior Vice President - Investment Advisory at Markaz, stated: “Through this event, we aimed to inform professional investors about the central role that private real assets play in today’s global economy, offering clients an opportunity to diversify their portfolios while aiming for stable income and long-term growth. This underscores Markaz’s leadership in alternative investments and our ability to track market trends and deliver tailored investment solutions both regionally and globally. The Private Real Assets Strategy is built on a balanced investment approach, combining Core, Core Plus, and Value Add assets. This carefully structured diversification enhances portfolio efficiency by striving for a balanced allocation across sectors and regions, while disciplined governance and robust risk management ensure risk-adjusted returns within a strong institutional structure.”

Mr. Jordan Sheinkop, Principal, Ares Management, stated: “The event provided a valuable platform to explore how private real assets can strengthen and diversify investment portfolios for the long term. Our collaboration with Markaz was instrumental in making this event a success and in fostering an insightful discussion on the global trends shaping this dynamic sector.”

The launch of the Private Real Assets Strategy is built on Markaz’s ongoing expansion in alternative investments, following the success of its Private Credit Strategy in 2024. This milestone reflects over five decades of Markaz’s innovation, during which the firm has developed leading investment solutions that meet market needs and respond to evolving market dynamics, reinforcing its established position in alternative investments across the region.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.56 billion (USD 5.11 billion) as of 30 June 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.