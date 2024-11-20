Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has partnered with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) to develop RAK Central HQ Office Complex at their upcoming progressive mixed-use destination, RAK Central, in the northern emirate. RAK Central HQ consists of five sustainable office buildings, to be completed by the last quarter of 2026. The state-of-the-art LEED Gold certified towers will serve as the headquarters of several key entities including RAKEZ, Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding, Al Hamra, and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Designed to create a vibrant work, live and play destination in alignment with RAK Vision 2030, the multi-use RAK Central is set to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s global appeal as a world-class destination for tourists and investors as well as a central hub for businesses. The relocation of major entities to the emirate’s first-of-its-kind Grade-A commercial district underscores its growing appeal as a premier location for tourism, business and investment which will further drive the emirate’s ambitious vision for its future.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO, Marjan, said: “RAK Central plays an integral role in Marjan’s mission to develop world-class multi-dimensional destinations within the thriving ecosystem of Ras Al Khaimah. As part of our commitment to power the emirate’s transformation into a vibrant economic hub we welcome the move by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, RAK Hospitality Holding and Al Hamra to set up their headquarters at this innovative space. The synergy created by these key entities will no doubt enhance our offerings as we collectively work towards positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a global powerhouse among key investors.”

Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ, said: “With the RAK Central complex, we’re creating a space that brings us closer to our clients and investors, supporting them as they work toward their goals and aspirations. This development is thoughtfully crafted to address the needs of businesses, offering state-of-the-art office facilities, modern amenities, and a vibrant environment where businesses can thrive. It is more than just a workspace; it is a dynamic hub where collaboration happens naturally, ideas flow freely, and partnerships are built. By fostering this kind of community, we aim to create new opportunities for businesses to connect, innovate, and grow, contributing to the broader vision of Ras Al Khaimah as a premier destination for investment.”

Spread over 435,000 square feet, the upcoming RAK Central HQ Office Complex offers over 800,000 square feet of innovative workspace with open floor plans and terrace seating areas to enhance productivity and well-being. Designed by world-renowned architecture, design and planning firm Gensler, RAK Central HQ Office Complex will be fitted with world-class amenities including various F&B options, coffee shops, nursery, ATMs, grocery, rooftop terrace, courtyard, outdoor seating areas, town square frontage with green landscaping and other activations. With licensed F&B options in nearby hotels, the neighbourhood is strategically designed as a vibrant space to live, work and play.

The Grade A offices boast a modern design with aesthetically pleasing, high-quality materials and finishes throughout, with floor-to-ceiling glazing on office floors, allowing for ample natural daylight.

With vast open areas, parks, water features, walkways, landscaped areas, outdoor seating areas, and friendly public realm designed to facilitate activation, the space is designed to boost healthy living. RAK Central also enjoys excellent connectivity to major highways and proximity to key landmarks such as Al Hamra Mall, Al Marjan Island, and Al Hamra Golf Course. Adjoining the office complex, more than 4,000 residential units and four hotels with a combined capacity of over 1,000 keys will provide scenic views and convenient living and accommodation close to work.

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region's leading tourism and investment destinations.

