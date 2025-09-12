Leading Construction Group ALEC appointed as main contractor for RAK Central HQ Office Complex

Project supports RAK Vision 2030 with a target of 3.5 million tourists by 2030

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the completion of infrastructure works at RAK Central, its upcoming mixed-use commercial development in the northern emirate. Along with the appointment of leading Middle East Construction Group, ALEC, as the main contractor for RAK Central HQ Office Complex, it marks a major milestone in the development of Ras Al Khaimah’s upcoming business hub, a vibrant ‘Work-Live-Play’ destination in alignment with RAK Vision 2030.

Spanning 3.1 million sq.ft of prime land with 8.37 million sq. ft. of gross floor area, the progressive integrated destination for living and business is now ready for activation by investors and sub-developers. Comprehensive wet and dry services, including stormwater, sewerage, firefighting, irrigation, potable water, electrical networks and street lighting, are fully operational. Additionally, roads, cycle tracks, landscaping and green spaces with hundreds of trees have been completed. With this foundation in place, sub-developers are scheduled to commence commercial, residential, retail and hospitality projects with RAK Central HQ set for completion in Q1 2027.

Commenting on the progress, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “With the completion of infrastructure works and onboarding of global contractors, RAK Central has progressed into a new activation phase. The involvement of leading developers reinforces our vision to create a world-class hub that brings together business, lifestyle and tourism, enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a compelling destination for international investors and families alike.”

RAK Central is a meticulously planned business district designed to be the commercial nucleus of Ras Al Khaimah, offering rare investment fundamentals: 100% foreign ownership, low taxation and high yield potential. RAK Central’s strategic location and smart design make it one of the most compelling investment zones in the region.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street, with spectacular views of Al Hamra Golf Club and the Arabian Gulf, RAK Central offers easy access to the E-11 highway, with ongoing expansions enhancing connectivity. Designed as a future-ready, work-live-play district, RAK Central features Grade A offices, residences, hotels, retail and a vibrant Town Square with premium amenities. The LEED Gold certified office buildings offer dual licensing and investor-friendly frameworks and will be managed under a hospitality-driven model to ensure an exceptional quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.

Since its announcement in January 2024, RAK Central plots have completely sold out. The masterplan offers three million square feet of rentable office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, four hotels with a capacity surpassing 1,000 keys, multiple parks and green spaces, various retail and entertainment facilities and several interconnected buildings with over 1,000 parking spaces for visitors.

RAK Central is officially open to welcome international investors, corporations and residents to Ras Al Khaimah’s most dynamic and vibrant new address.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the Emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Its economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates, supported by a strong, World Bank-recognized judicial system.

With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and RAK Digital Assets Oasis support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a strong and future-focused economy that is validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P, both of which upgraded RAK in 2024, to “A+” and “A/A-1” respectively.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton making it a vibrant, growing tourism destination. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living, while its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.