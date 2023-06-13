Dubai, UAE: Marius Ciavola announced today his departure from Tradeling, MENA’s dominant e-marketplace focusing on B2B transactions to embark on a new endeavor. After 3.5 years of dedicated service, Marius Ciavola will be stepping down from his position but will remain in the region to build on his extensive experience, drive his vision forward, and address critical challenges that will further enable his efforts to facilitate trade through technology; a crucial aspect that has been overlooked by many.

During his tenure as CEO, Ciavola has been instrumental in shaping the company's growth and success. With an unwavering focus on the organization's vision and purpose, he has consistently led Tradeling to new heights and pioneered innovative strategies in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape. His dedication to filling gaps that others have neglected within the industry has been commendable and has set Tradeling apart as a trailblazer in the market.

In the past years, Marius along with the team at Tradeling has created a platform that solves real problems for customers by providing easy payment solutions, strong fulfillment and logistics capabilities, and a growing network of strategic partnerships. During his time in Tradeling, the user base has grown to more than 200K, product selection to more than 1.7M, and the company’s revenue has increased by 4x YoY.

"While I will be stepping down from my role as CEO, my commitment to the region and its untapped potential remains steadfast," said Marius Ciavola. "I am deeply grateful for the incredible journey I have had with Tradeling, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to continue driving positive change. There are still many unaddressed challenges and opportunities within this space, and I am excited to focus on solving them."

He added: “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Airport Freezone, AECB, ECI, Amazon Payment Services, and many other strategic partners of Tradeling, whose support and collaboration have been instrumental in the company's growth. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and shared vision have contributed significantly to Tradeling's achievements and impact on the e-commerce industry.”

He continued: “I would also like to express my appreciation to DIEZ and Tradeling’s board of directors for their efforts in reinforcing Dubai's position as a progressive nerve center for global commerce. It is for the UAE’s futuristic vision that we were able to see the untapped potential in the e-commerce space and truly shift the future of trade in the region.”

Marius’s strategic insights, relentless drive, and dedication to excellence have been invaluable assets to the growth of many businesses in MENA over the past 15 years.

His commitment to driving organizations with a clear purpose and fostering growth in the e-commerce space will continue into the next stop in his journey which will be announced in the near future.