United Arab Emirates: Maristo Hospitality, a newly established hospitality group with QSR, premium casual dining and dark kitchen F&B concepts is welcoming 12 existing Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants to its remit. Taking the total number to 41 restaurants , now all of the Popeyes restaurants in the UAE will be managed under Maristo Hospitality’s administration.

Having led the operations of 28 other Popeyes restaurants since establishing in 2021, Maristo Hospitality’s portfolio of concepts also includes Ralph’s Kitchen, a dark kitchen incubator, Sisi’s Eatery, a premium casual dining concept inspired by the Empress of Austria and other dining concepts set to launch in a year.

The group is also in the process of upgrading all the Popeyes restaurants in the UAE with a modernized interior design to enrich dining experiences. The new restaurants in Al Ghurair Centre, and in Al Bawadi Mall in Al Ain are the first to feature the new interiors.

Under Maristo Hospitality’s leadership, the highest standards of operations will be applied across all the restaurants. Diners will experience the high level of quality and flavors of Popeyes’ one-of-a-kind chicken recipe, marinated in Louisiana-inspired seasonings, then hand battered, breaded and fried creating a juicy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the outside chicken satiating cravings for five decades.

Gaurav Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Maristo Hospitality said, “We see a great future for the Popeyes brand in the UAE and it is a key pillar in the company. As we grow the business, bringing the franchise under one operational arm to maintain the premium quality and service to our customers was a strategic step. Popeyes is a cherished brand with a 20-year history in the country and 50 years globally, so it is important for us that each customer enjoys their meal in its full authenticity.”

Popeyes prides itself in offering diners the freshest ingredients and meals with its highly prized proprietary seasonings that are used to marinate the chicken for 12 hours, creating the richly seasoned flavors in both the mild and spicy versions. Also, the delicious and freshly baked Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuit along with a wide selection of its original Signature Sides will be available on the menu across the country.