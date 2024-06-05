Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In celebration of World Environment Day, the Marine Sports Federation is pleased to announce a pioneering collaboration with Rebound Ltd., a leader in sustainable recycled materials management. This partnership marks a significant step toward integrating sustainability into marine sports and setting new standard for environmental responsibility across the industry.

Through this collaboration, both organizations are committed to implementing a series of key sustainable initiatives that will significantly enhance environmental practices within aquatic sports. These initiatives are designed not only to reduce the ecological footprint of marine sports but also to promote long-term sustainability in the region. A major highlight of this agreement is the introduction of the Marine Sports Sustainability Awards, expected to commence in 2025. Initially including seven marine sports clubs from the UAE, this initiative is expected to expand to other GCC countries, thereby broadening the commitment to environmental stewardship across the region.

Ahmed Al Sheryani, Secretary General of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, said: ‘Minimising the environmental impact of marine sports and adopting sustainable practices supports our strategic plans and objectives to develop this type of sport and take it to the global stage.’ He added: ‘This partnership is in line with the UAE's efforts in the field of sustainability through its pioneering initiatives and projects that reflect the country's strong values of preserving the environment.

Maryam Al Mansoori, Founder and General Manager of Rebound Ltd., stated her excitement: "By signing this partnership, we are committing to a series of impactful initiatives that underscore our dedication to the environment. The Marine Sports Sustainability Awards are just the beginning.”

The collaboration will initially focus on local events in the UAE, focusing on integrating sustainable practices in all aspects of marine sports. Both parties are thrilled to announce upcoming projects that further all of the goals mentioned. The first of these shall be the regional Marine Sports Sustainability Awards in 2025 with seven marine sports clubs from the UAE involved at the present time.

About Rebound Ltd.

Rebound was established with a global mission of keeping plastics out of the environment and within the economy, to become part of the solution to reducing plastic pollution. Rebound, a subsidiary of Sirius International Holding, has been founded to address these challenges through their trading platform along with their advisory services. To know more, visit www.reboundplastic.com

