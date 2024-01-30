Throughtout the month of February, the attraction is encouraging visitors to mention “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” on arrival to avail special discounts and take home goodies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This February, Madame Tussauds Dubai, located on Bluewaters, will unveil its latest global joining the ever-growing list of glamourous celebrities - the wax figure of Marilyn Monroe. To celebrate the launch of the icon’s figure, which is just in time for the month of love with Valentine’s Day, Madame Tussauds is offering special discounts and offerings to visitors and tourists alike.

Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, she was an iconic American actress, model, and singer, renowned for portraying comic ‘blonde bombshell’ characters. Marilyn rose to fame as one of the most popular actresses of the 1950s, with her signature glamourous style. She was a top-billed actress for just a decade, but her films grossed an impressive $200 million by 1962. Marilyn Monroe’s influence as a major popular culture icon continues today, more than half a century later.

Marilyn Monroe’s figure is styled in the shimmering red sequin dress from the 1953 film ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’. While her beauty look quickly evolved as her career took off, Marilyn Monroe continued to experiment with her hair and makeup, wearing her iconic curls in a variety of styles. She also proved the versatility of her glamorous look by wearing a full face of makeup for every occasion, from an on-screen appearance to a casual party at home. Her figure can be seen in her signature look: blonde curled hair, red lips and full lashes.

She joins the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Cruise in the Film Zone, one of the six themed areas of Madame Tussauds Dubai, the other zones being: Leaders & Royals, Fashion, Bollywood, Sports and the A-List Music Party.

Exclusively during the month of February, visitors (groups of up to four adults) to the star-studded attraction can enjoy a special 20 per cent discount by mentioning “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” at the entrance and can cast their hand in wax for just AED25, reduced from AED40.

Perfect for a Galentine’s Day outing with friends or an alternative Valentine’s Day celebration with a loved one, there are many reasons to plan a visit to Madame Tussaud Dubai this month. Pose with Marilyn Monroe’s figure, explore interactive experiences, and marvel at the fantastic selection of lifelike wax figures.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the February ‘Month of Love’ with Marilyn Monroe’s figure adding that vintage Hollywood style and glamour to our vibrant Film Zone,” said Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Notes:

Opening hours:

Sunday – Thursday 12pm – 8pm (last entry 7:45pm)

Friday, Saturday & Public Holidays 11am - 9pm (last entry 8:45pm)

Ramadan hours: 3pm to 10pm daily

Standard Admission Ticket prices:

Adults (11+) AED150

Children (3-11) AED125

Under 3s- free of charge

Exclusive Fame Experience Ticket prices:

VIP Tour Adults (11+) AED305

VIP Tour Children (3-11) AED240

UAE Resident Ticket prices:

Adults (11+) AED115

Children (3-11) AED90

Under 3s- free of charge

Friend & Family Ticket prices:

Four Adults (11+) AED480

Two Adults & 2 Children (3-11) AED440

Under 3s- free of charge

Madame Tussauds Dubai

