Angeles City, Philippines: marhaba, part of dnata and a leading global airport hospitality brand, continues its expansion in the Philippines with the launch of a new, spacious lounge at Clark International Airport (CRK). The addition complements marhaba’s renowned Meet & Greet services, which have been available at the airport’s Terminal 2 since 2023.

Located at Gate 9 in the departure terminal, the new marhaba lounge offers a comfortable and stylish retreat for up to 170 guests. Travellers can enjoy a diverse all-day buffet, featuring local and international cuisine, along with a variety of hot and cold beverages. Guests can unwind in private sleeping pods, watch live TV, or stay productive in dedicated business meeting rooms, while benefitting from complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. The lounge also includes a private mother’s room, shower facilities and prayer rooms to accommodate the needs of all travellers.

In addition to the lounge, passengers at CRK can also take advantage of marhaba’s signature Meet & Greet services, designed to provide a seamless and stress-free airport experience. These services provide a personalised journey through the airport formalities with the assistance of customer-oriented agents who ensure a smooth transition to either the arrivals area or departure gate.

Besides Clark, marhaba offers airport Lounge services at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in The Philippines.

Margaret Yu, CEO of dnata The Philippines, said: “We are delighted to further expand our airport hospitality offerings in the Philippines. Our new lounge in Clark, combined with our Meet & Greet services, allows us to provide travellers with a seamless, end-to-end airport experience. Our dedicated team is committed to ensuring a warm, welcoming and memorable journey for every passenger.”

marhaba, which means 'welcome' in Arabic, was launched in the UAE to help passengers arriving in or departing from Dubai International airport. The popularity of meet & greet services has grown exponentially in line with Dubai's growth as a major international travel hub, and marhaba has continually expanded its product offering with a growing list of services and extra options designed to make the passenger airport experience as comfortable as possible.

In recent years marhaba has significantly expanded its network to provide world-class hospitality and deliver a safe and memorable airport experience for more travellers globally. It currently operates 18 airport lounges in seven countries, including the UAE, Australia, Switzerland, Pakistan, Singapore, Tanzania (Zanzibar) and the Philippines, offering guests a consistent brand and service experience at each airport. In the UAE, Australia, Switzerland, Zanzibar and the Philippines, passengers can further enhance their journey by booking marhaba’s signature Meet & Greet services.

Travellers can relax and refresh before boarding their flight at marhaba lounges by presenting eligible credit cards or other lounge access programs, or with purchase upon entry. In addition to marhaba’s products, customers can also book access to over 400 lounges and Meet & Greet services provided by the brand’s global partners on www.marhabaservices.com.

The marhaba brand is part of dnata, one of the world’s largest air services providers. A trusted partner or over 300 airline customers, dnata offers ground handling, cargo and catering services in over 30 countries.