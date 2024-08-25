Zohdy Zahran, chairman, Mardev Development said: Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed will be part of a mixed-use development, conveniently located near lifestyle and retail outlets. Scheduled to open in 2028, the property will provide guests with modern and affordable accommodation in West Cairo.

The property is close to Sphinx International Airport and provides guests with easy access to some of the historical treasures of Giza and Cairo.

Zahran, stated that: “We are excited to partner with Hilton to bring the Hilton Garden Inn brand to New Zayed and provide visitors with spacious modern rooms and thoughtful amenities,” “Hilton has had a longstanding legacy in Egypt, and we are confident that this hotel will offer guests the renowned service the hospitality company is known for.”

He added that Mardev Development launches Hilton Garden Inn in New Zayed City in partnership with Hilton

He said that Hilton Garden Inn is located near various shops, in addition to its unique location near Sphinx International Airport. The hotel also provides its guests with easy access to important historical landmarks in Cairo and Giza.

Noting that the hotel, which is scheduled to be built on an area of 4 acres, will add modern hospitality features at reasonable prices.

Zohdy Zahran explained that Hilton Garden Inn comes within Menorca Zayed project, which is being developed by Mardev Developments, in New Zayed over 40.5 acres. including various villas, noting that this promising area, which has become known as Green October instead of the Green Belt, will become an important urban destination in the coming period, especially after the regulatory measures adopted by the government to develop this area.

He added that the company obtained a license to establish a hotel in the project instead of the commercial part under Ministerial Resolution No. 606, becoming one of the first companies to take these steps In New Zayed.

Zahran pointed out that the company is planning to start construction on the project by 2025, noting that the company has assigned the design work to Mohamed Hafez's office, while Moharam Bakhoum is supervising implementation and construction.

Mardev Development's Chairman said that the company has achieved sales worth EGP 940mn in all its projects since the beginning of the year and aims to achieve EGP 600mn in the last quarter of this year, noting that the company is planning to expand into a coastal project next year and is studying investment opportunities in the North Coast and Ain Sokhna.

The company also plans to offer hotel apartments in Menorca Zayed project during the coming period.

Mardev Developments was established in 1989, has built a number of projects and contracting works exceeding 130 projects, then headed to the New Administrative Capital to implement residential and commercial projects, then expanded its projects to include East and West Cairo with various activities.

The company's portfolio in East and West Cairo currently includes Menorca Residence project in the New Administrative Capital's R8 over 17.64 acres. The project comprises of residential units. In addition to Mardev Plaza project, a commercial project that includes commercial units in the New capital's R8 over 8,900 square meters.

Sky Light Mall New Capital in the R7, which includes commercial units over 3,000 square meters. Menorca Villa Zayed, over 40.5 acres in Green October, which includes various villas and a hotel.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton said, “With tremendous opportunities for hotel development in Cairo, we continue with our plans to more than double our portfolio across Egypt to more than 30 hotels in the coming years. We are delighted to partner with Mardev Development to open Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed. The New Zayed district is thriving with new residential and commercial projects, and we look forward to providing guests with upscale and reliable accommodation in West Cairo.”