Cairo, Egypt: MARAKEZ is partnering with SEOUDI Supermarkets to open 2 new stores at 2 different locations, at The Expansion at Mall of Arabia and at D5M in East Cairo in the second half of 2022.
“Quality, Freshness & Happiness are the 3 key components of the SEOUDI Supermarket experience,” said Omar Seoudi, Chairman of the board, SEOUDI Supermarkets. “District 5 will have SEOUDI’s flagship store in New Cairo. We know MARAKEZ shares our commitment to creating the best possible experience for every customer, every time. Combined with the excellent central location of Mall of Arabia and D5M, our strong relationship with the MARAKEZ management team, and the well-positioned projects, expanding the Seoudi footprint with MARAKEZ is a great success for both companies and our customers. We look forward to the opening in the second half of 2022.”
“Strong partnerships help ensure a strong, sustainable market presence,” said Basil Ramzy, CEO of MARAKEZ. “We aim to provide unprecedented experiences to all our mall visitors.”
Mall of Arabia is one of Egypt’s largest shopping malls, serving as a popular destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. With “The Expansion”, Mall of Arabia Phase 2’s award-winning project, the GLA of Mall of Arabia stands at about 154,000 sqm featuring over 300 retail outlets and 120 dining options, an innovative Food Hall, as well as The Park, the first-of-its-kind 8-acre in-mall park. It also boasts a multi-screen cinema and various children’s play areas such as BillyBeez, Fagnoon and Flip out.
District 5, MARAKEZ’s latest development in Egypt and its signature project in East Cairo, is setting the benchmark for mixed-use developments in Egypt. It includes D5M, the first retail destination in New Katameya with over 100,000 sqm of retail, F&B and entertainment options, as well as Mindhaus, a 240,000 sqm office park, with thoughtful spaces for community engagement in a walkable environment leading to the exclusive 1,800 residential units at District Five Residences.
