The Mar Casa project received four awards in major categories: Apartment/Condominium Development, Residential High-Rise Architecture, Residential High-Rise Development, and Residential Property, meeting all the jury's criteria.

Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC, one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has won two 5-star awards in addition to four major award categories at the prestigious Arabian Property Awards 2023 for Mar Casa – its first seafront luxury residential tower.

Celebrating the major wins, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said: “We are pleased with this well-deserved coronation at this year’s Arabian Property Awards, marking another exceptional milestone in Deyaar’s track record of achievements. We are proud of this recognition and of the Mar Casa project, as it stands as an example of architectural brilliance, boasting smart, sustainable infrastructure and exceptional amenities. This iconic project has already enjoyed high demand, as all its residential units were sold out in a record time.”

Mar Casa by Deyaar was launched in March 2024, and is located at Dubai Maritime City with a value of AED 1.1 billion. The 52-floor residential tower comprises 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and luxury penthouses with panoramic views of the ocean and the Dubai skyline and features a unique sea wave-inspired façade with architecture that reflects the essence of Dubai and its rich maritime history.

For the category “Apartment/Condominium Development,” judges also awarded Mar Casa because of its impressive design, and how Deyaar was able to overcome the challenge of height restrictions for the tower as stipulated by Dubai Maritime City laws through careful planning. The innovative utilisation of space, natural light, water, greenery, premium organic materials and natural colours was also highlighted.

Similarly, for the “Residential High-Rise Development” category, Mar Casa was commended for its carefully planned internal and external build that focuses on a striking light installation as its centrepiece, exuding a warm sense of comfort.

While choosing Mar Casa as the winner for the “Residential High-Rise Architecture” category, the jury was impressed by how the project derives inspiration from the Arabian Gulf – the economic lifeblood of Dubai that shaped its transformation from a trading port to one of the world’s most modern and vibrant cities.

Mar Casa was also honoured with the “Residential Property” category award for the outstanding features offered to the Residents.

The Africa & Arabia Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised programme throughout the region, and are judged by an independent panel of over 90 industry experts. The judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

For more information on Mar Casa by Deyaar, visit www.marcasa.ae.

-Ends-

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

Media Contact: