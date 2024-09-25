Dubai UAE – Mappable, a global provider of powerful and highly customizable mapping solutions tailored to the local markets, is set to make waves at GITEX 2024, one of the largest and most influential technology events in the world. The company will reveal its latest innovations and intelligent geospatial technologies for businesses across multiple sectors, with its flagship Neurogeocoder API and a range of other advanced solutions taking center stage.

Capitalizing on the GCC’s projected 15.1% CAGR for Geographic Information Systems until 2028, the Neurogeocoder API, recently launched by Mappable in the UAE, is gaining traction across industries such as e-commerce, real estate, logistics, food tech and ride-tech. Powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), it goes beyond conventional geocoding tools by adapting to local terminology for districts, towers, and roads, as well as colloquial expressions, ensuring that businesses can process unstructured or error-filled location requests with accuracy. Neurogeocoder’s capabilities to convert raw map points into precise addresses and seamlessly display user-entered locations queries on maps offer businesses a much-needed edge in improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Mappable will also unveil key advancements in its navigation products, including enhanced route optimization features that are designed to streamline complex routing scenarios and ensure safety for heavy-vehicle fleets, offering valuable efficiency gains for logistics and transportation companies. The ‘Avoid Custom Zones’ feature empowers businesses to designate areas to avoid when planning routes; the ‘Waypoints Optimization’ ensures the most efficient travel paths between multiple stops, and the ‘Left Turns Deprioritization’ eliminates high-risk turns, improving both safety and time metrics. These features are integrated into Mappable’s Distance Matrix, Retrieving Route Details and NaviKit SDK products.

Sabina Mirza-Akhmedova, CEO of Mappable, commented: “In a world where 80% of enterprise data is linked to location, cutting-edge mapping technologies are transforming logistics, real estate, and e-commerce. At GITEX 2024, we are excited to showcase how our solutions, particularly the Neurogeocoder and our routing and navigation APIs, enable businesses to streamline operations and adapt to the region’s unique infrastructure challenges in the UAE. We are committed to driving innovation that empowers organizations to navigate an increasingly digital world easily.”

Mappable’s participation at GITEX 2024 marks a significant milestone, with the company preparing to announce several strategic agreements, further reinforcing its position as a key player in the Middle East’s geospatial solutions market.

To experience Mappable’s latest solutions, including live demos of the Neurogeocoder and advanced routing APIs, visit their stand B20 in Hall 4 at GITEX 2024.

For more information about Mappable and its suite of advanced mapping, geospatial and navigation tools, visit mappable.world.

About Mappable:

Mappable is a global mapping and geospatial solutions provider based in the UAE, offering powerful and customizable business solutions to local markets. With a focus on innovation and precision, Mappable provides cutting-edge mapping, geospatial, and navigation technologies to meet the diverse business needs of e-commerce platforms, retail chains, logistics and delivery firms, manufacturing enterprises, ride-tech and food-tech companies, telecommunications corporations, banks, as well as the public sector.