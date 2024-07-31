Reported 60% increase in the global sales of the ZERO line products, in 2023

Aims to increase renewable energy use across its Middle East and Africa operations and expand sustainable product portfolio under the ZERO line.

Dubai, UAE – MAPEI Group, the world’s leading Italian manufacturer of chemical products for the building industry, announces the launch of its sustainable ZERO line products in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. With 60% increase in global sales of its ZERO product range in 2023, the line underscores the rising market demand for environmentally friendly solutions regionally.

MAPEI’s ZERO line in the UAE and the wider region includes a dynamic range of construction products across Ceramics and Natural Stone, Cleaning, Maintaining, and Protecting Surfaces, Waterproofing, Concrete Repair, and other business lines. Committed to reducing the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated by its products, MAPEI expects to compensate for more than 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in carbon credits across operating MEA markets.

Commenting on the launch within the UAE market, Stefano Iannacone, Regional Director of MAPEI for Middle East and Africa said, “Sustainability is a key cornerstone at MAPEI. We are proud to introduce the ZERO line products into the market. This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability, offering consumers innovative products that have quality, durability and are both effective in performance and environmentally friendly. At MAPEI, we have a duty to the people and the planet, and by integrating sustainability into our core operations, we strive to create a positive impact.”

MAPEI’s ZERO line is developed by optimising formulations and production processes coupled with the use of more sustainable packaging and raw materials for a considerable reduction in CO2 emissions. Any residual emissions are then fully offset through forest protection projects. These include the Keraflex Maxi S1 Zero, a cementitious tile adhesive and Ultracolor Plus, a cementitious grout – the first carbon-neutral system for ceramic tile laying; the renowned Mapelastic Zero, cementitious mortar for permanent and durable waterproofing; the anti-corrosion cementitious mortar for steel reinforcement rods for building - Mapefer 1K Zero, Ultracare range and many more.

In addition to ZERO product range, MAPEI continues its efforts to minimise environmental impact, promote green innovations, and foster community well-being in the region. In the past year, MAPEI subsidiaries across MEA have installed and started to operate photovoltaic panels that will enable the self-production of electricity from renewable sources, thereby reducing CO2 emissions generated at operating sites. Since its UAE launch in June 2023, MAPEI’s photovoltaic panels have saved almost 1000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in one year.

MAPEI also continues to provide added value by actively contributing towards environmental improvements in operating communities. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, previous logging areas near Lake Mai-Ndombe have been transformed into a conservation area spanning 250,000 hectares. Sponsored by MAPEI, the project curbs deforestation through community-driven efforts, sustainable agriculture, and biodiversity monitoring. The project accounts, on average, for over 5.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions mitigated annually.

Furthermore, to ensure good indoor air quality, MAPEI is consistently committed to obtaining voluntary certifications such as the certifications issued by GEV21, with the “EMICODE EC1PLUS” trademark that guarantees a low level of VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions of products. In 2023, the Group had as many as 730 GEV licences, up 14% from 2022 across its subsidiaries globally.

Looking ahead, the Group aims to further enhance its sustainability initiatives by setting ambitious targets for 2024. This includes increasing renewable energy use across its Middle East and Africa operations and expanding its sustainable product portfolio under the ZERO line.

The Italian multinational’s footprint currently oversees 102 subsidiaries across 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 nations globally, with a robust workforce of over 11,900 employees.

About MAPEI Group

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI Group is now one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructural works worldwide. With 102 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 different nations, the Group employs more than 11,900 staff worldwide. The MAPEI Group’s consolidated revenue amounted to almost €4 billion in 2022. The foundations for the success of the company are specialisation, internationalisation, research & development and sustainability.

