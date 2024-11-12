Poised to open in late December 2024, Hawar Resort by Mantis on Bahrain’s pristine Hawar Island is nearing completion, embodying a visionary blend of luxury, eco-consciousness, and cultural homage. Situated 20 kilometres from the main island of Bahrain, this elegant beachfront resort prioritises sustainability and invites guests to embark on land activities and water adventures while enjoying luxurious accommodations.

Recognised by UNESCO for its natural history, Hawar Island has long been undisturbed, allowing a vibrant eco-system to thrive. This idyllic setting provides a perfect backdrop for both nature lovers and adventure seekers looking for an eco-focused retreat.

Hawar Resort by Mantis boasts 102 beautifully designed accommodations, inspired by the ancient custom of Al-Korar, a Bahraini tradition of weaving thobes together; 40 spacious rooms within the main hotel and a variety of beach and over-the-water villas cater to different preferences.

The resort’s stunning overwater villas, all with their own private pool, are set against the vibrant turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf, offering a private and immersive sanctuary. Designed to create a seamless connection with the island’s natural beauty, these villas appear to float above the pristine waters, surrounded by white-sand beaches and lush plant life.

In homage to Bahrain’s rich cultural heritage, the architectural design draws from traditional Bahraini construction techniques, blending local materials like limestone and lime-render with modern influences. Cross-ventilation is a nod to traditional Bahraini methods, aiding in cooling and comfort throughout the resort. Tent-like structures, inspired by nomadic history and echoing the shape of sand dunes, shade the resort’s buildings and terraces, casting cooling shadows across the surrounding landscape.

One of the resort’s standout features is the Bear Grylls Survival Academy (BGSA) Train Like Bear Zone, designed by Bear Grylls and his handpicked team of BGSA Instructors. The Academy offers a range of survival courses and outdoor challenges that test participants' resilience, teamwork, and outdoor skills, creating a memorable experience for families and seasoned adventurers alike. Complementing the BGSA Train Like Bear Zone, is an array of other outdoor activities and water sports including stand up paddleboarding and kayaking to keep guests active and entertained, while younger guests can retreat to the kids’ and teens’ club for their own little adventures.

For those seeking more laid-back leisure experiences, there is an onsite spa, offering soothing and rejuvenating therapies. A stunning resort pool leads to the seafront, while state-of-the-art equipment fills the gym. Five dining outlets deliver a variety of gastronomy, including an all-day dining restaurant and a poolside grill, allowing diners to select from culinary highlights of the region, freshly caught fish from the Gulf and enticing dishes. One of the resort’s highlights will be C-Salt, an innovative dining venue set to host seasonal pop-ups and celebrity chef appearances.

As one of the first environmentally conscious resorts of its kind in the Middle East, Hawar Resort by Mantis is committed to sustainable practices. The resort has integrated eco-friendly initiatives such as waste sorting, biodegradable waste reuse, and advanced water and energy conservation technologies. This commitment ensures that the natural beauty of Hawar Island remains preserved for future generations, making it a responsible choice for conscientious travellers.

With the final touches underway, this unique eco-luxury destination will welcome its first visitors in late December 2024, inviting them to connect with the beauty and heritage of Bahrain’s most precious island sanctuary.

