Today at the TOURISE Global Summit 2025 in Riyadh, Mantis - Accor’s conservation-focused hospitality brand - announced the signing of Basiqat by Mantis, an eco-luxury resort in Al Uyaynah, 40 minutes from central Riyadh, developed by design&build in partnership with GIB Capital and the Tourism Development Fund (TDF).

The hotel development, Basiqat by Mantis, will comprise two distinct sites, with the entire complex scheduled to open at the end of 2026. It will feature a total of 218 keys, including 90 suites, 66 villas, 10 Zad Palace Suites, and 52 desert tents. The amenities will include thoughtfully designed dining venues, landscaped gardens, a full hydro spa with separate male and female facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, beauty salons, a yoga pavilion and a health café. The development will also include a souk, a dedicated kids club and event and conference spaces, offering a combination of luxury and cultural immersion for families, travellers and corporate guests alike.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reforms, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to the world, transforming into a must-visit destination for luxury seekers and culture enthusiasts. Driving this transformation, pioneering hospitality brands such as Mantis are turning ambition into reality offering guests immersive encounters with Saudi Arabia’s landscapes, culture, and heritage while setting new benchmarks for sustainable and experiential adventure. True to Mantis’ philosophy of harmony between Man and Nature, Basiqat will champion sustainable, cultural and authentic connections with the environment.

“The signing of Basiqat by Mantis marks an exciting milestone in our journey across the GCC,” said Craig Erasmus, CEO, Mantis Collection. “This project embodies our philosophy of responsible luxury, expressed through design and experiences that celebrate Saudi Arabia’s rich culture and heritage. Basiqat by Mantis has been envisioned as a destination that invites guests to discover the Kingdom through its traditions, artistry and cuisine, and to immerse themselves in activities that awaken the senses. In partnership with GIB Capital, Design & Build and the Tourism Development Fund, we are creating a place where guests can connect deeply, explore authentically and be inspired by the cultural treasures of the region.”

Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) said: “Our partnership with Mantis and GIB Capital exemplifies the Tourism Development Fund’s commitment to enabling world-class projects that embody the principles of sustainability and authenticity. Basiqat by Mantis represents a new standard for hospitality in Saudi Arabia, a destination that connects guests with the Kingdom’s rich natural landscapes and cultural heritage. Through collaborations like this, we continue to advance the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global destination for sustainable tourism and unique travel experiences.”

Osamah Shaker, CEO, GIB Capital said: “Basiqat by Mantis demonstrates GIB Capital’s commitment to sustainable development and responsible luxury in Saudi Arabia. In line with Vision 2030, this project supports the growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sector while also creating economic opportunities and contributing to long-term prosperity. We are proud to collaborate with Mantis, Design & Build and the Tourism Development Fund to bring a world-class, eco-conscious experience to the region.”

“In a clear endorsement of the project’s strategic importance, Bank Albilad has committed SAR 320 million in financing, reflecting its core belief in supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives and the growing demand for hospitality offerings in Riyadh”, said Shaker. “This marks our growing partnership with Bank Albilad as a major contributor to the Tourism industry and to Vision 2030.”

Abdulelah Al Mohanna, General Manager and Co-Founder, Design & Build, commented: "Basiqat by Mantis is a complex project that aligns with d&b’s vision in the hospitality sector where the close collaboration between public and private sectors leads to inevitable success. Our priority has been to deliver the development to the highest possible standards, ensuring the project meets its scale and design ambitions. This partnership reflects the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, creating a landmark addition to Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector and setting a benchmark for future developments."

Basiqat by Mantis strengthens the brand’s entry into Saudi Arabia and its presence across the GCC. Part of the regional pipeline, it joins upcoming developments including Mantis Al Baha in Saudi Arabia and Saij Mountain Lodge by Mantis in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The collection also features the recently opened Hawar Resort by Mantis in Bahrain, highlighting the brand’s expanding footprint across the region.

For further information on Mantis, please visit www.mantiscollection.com

About Mantis

Mantis is a leading community and conservation-focused hotel group with a hand-picked portfolio of eco-lodges, waterways and curated eco-escapes. Borne out of Africa and founded in 2000, Mantis has long encouraged authentic and sustainable travel. Guests can tread closer to the great and small creatures of Africa, explore sweeping plains or dive into the deep blue off tropical shores – fully immersed in each destination, connecting with local people and discovering life-changing journeys that inspire positive action.

Every Mantis property has its own unique story to tell. It tells the story of its people and culture, celebrating the authenticity of its location. All are linked through a collective ambition to be extraordinary; to be rare in a world that mass-produces sameness. Mantis is passionate about honouring its commitment to the conservation and preservation of our natural and cultural world.

Mantis is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty programme providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

About GIB Capital

GIB Capital was established in April 2008 by Gulf International Bank to offer a range of innovative and customised financial and investment banking products and solutions, including debt capital markets, capital markets advisory, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, asset management, and brokerage services, for corporates, family businesses, entrepreneurs, governments and quasi-governmental entities to identify their unique financial and investment objectives.

Website: www.gibcapital.com.

About design&build

Founded in 2004 in Riyadh by visionary architects Arch. Abdulelah Al Mohanna and Arch. Tarek Bu Hamdan, Design & Build delivers innovative and culturally rooted real estate developments created to support Saudi Vision 2030 and respond to market demands and client aspirations.

Website: www.dnb-group.com.

About Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive high-impact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.

For media inquiries, please contact TDF Corporate Communication team: cc@TDF.gov.sa.

About Bank Albilad

Since our establishment in 2004, Bank Albilad has been at the forefront of modern Islamic financial solutions, guided by a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence. Our strategic adaptability has enabled us to effectively respond to the changing needs of our stakeholders and the broader market, thereby maintaining our competitive advantage and fostering consistent growth.