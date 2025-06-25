Dubai, UAE — Mantaga Solutions, a UAE-founded technology and marketing consultancy, has officially launched its suite of AI-powered automation and digital infrastructure solutions tailored to help consumer brands streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and scale efficiently across digital platforms.

Specializing in performance marketing, conversational AI, and e-commerce system integration, Mantaga provides a unified service model that allows brands to automate content pipelines, deploy multilingual chatbot systems, and build high-conversion sales funnels—without requiring in-house technical teams.

“Mantaga was built to close a clear market gap,” said Anush Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director. “Many SMEs and growth-stage brands want to leverage AI but lack the resources or expertise to implement it intelligently. We deliver practical, custom-built automation that accelerates outcomes and keeps operations lean,” he added.

Mantaga’s AI stack is engineered to address the rising operational complexity faced by brands in FMCG, Q-commerce, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) markets. Its solutions combine marketing strategy, automation tools, and e-commerce integration under one roof—helping clients reduce friction, improve conversion rates, and activate 24/7 customer engagement through intelligent systems.

Key offerings include:

AI-powered chatbots customized per brand, trained on real sales funnels and FAQs

customized per brand, trained on real sales funnels and FAQs Automated WhatsApp and SMS campaigns with multilingual support (English, Arabic, Hindi, Tagalog)

with multilingual support (English, Arabic, Hindi, Tagalog) Video content automation using tools like Opus Clip and Plannable

using tools like Opus Clip and Plannable Custom KPI dashboards and backend reporting via Mantaga’s proprietary RootM platform

and backend reporting via Mantaga’s proprietary RootM platform Shopify and Amazon FBA integrations to streamline analytics, personalization, and fulfillment

Since rolling out its core suite in early 2024, clients have reported 30% faster response times, 40%+ uplift in lead conversions, and major time savings in content production and customer service.

Mantaga’s decision to base operations in Dubai was driven by access to advanced digital infrastructure, regional scalability, and the city’s fast-moving innovation ecosystem.

Mantaga’s early traction includes projects with brands entering the UAE’s rapidly growing Q-commerce space, as well as a flagship success story with Dofreeze, a global bakery manufacturer that achieved 5x e-commerce growth in six months under Mantaga’s guidance.

“We built Mantaga not as a service agency, but as a systems partner,” said Faadil Fasly, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer. “Our approach is integration-first—we align with a brand’s operations, automate at the foundation level, and scale from there,” he added.

With operations now expanding into Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and Southeast Asia under evaluation, Mantaga is also developing AI-powered income and learning programs for SME founders, solopreneurs, and new-to-digital brands. These offerings aim to simplify AI adoption and make digital entrepreneurship more accessible.

Looking ahead, Mantaga is focused on deepening its product infrastructure, onboarding strategic regional partners, and growing its certified consultant network to maintain high-touch delivery as it scales.

About Mantaga:

Mantaga Solutions is a Dubai-based technology consultancy offering AI-powered automation and e-commerce infrastructure for high-growth brands across the UAE and GCC. With a focus on performance marketing, conversational AI, and platform integration, Mantaga enables clients to operate leaner, scale faster, and stay competitive in today’s AI-driven digital economy.

Website: https://mantaga.com/