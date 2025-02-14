Dubai: Mansions Owners Association Management, a leading provider of community management services in Dubai, announced its partnership with Facilio, a global leader in property operations and maintenance software. Mansions has deployed Facilio’s Connected CAFM in 20 premium residential communities across Dubai, to modernise community management, standardise operational processes, and deliver a superior living experience for its residents.

Since its inception in 2013, Mansions Owners Association Management has been recognized for its expertise in Jointly Owned Property Management Services, specializing in serving a wide range of communities, from luxury high-rises to villa communities, and delivering tailored services that create measurable value for clients. By integrating global best practices with local expertise, the company has built a reputation for driving operational excellence, sustainability, and superior results for its communities.

“We selected Facilio because of their Connected CAFM platform’s ability to streamline operations, bring in cost efficiencies and essentially transform how we manage communities. Great community management services contribute to increased ownership value for residents as well as a superior quality of life. Along with world-class amenities and safety, we want to provide them with a fully digital experience. With Facilio’s real-time data analytics, smart maintenance features, and integrated workflows, we’re able to manage communities more transparently and effectively while ensuring we deliver the highest standards of service and resident satisfaction,” said Alexander Karabet, Managing Director of Mansions Owners Association Management.

"Residential communities have undergone a significant shift in expectations, no longer content with buildings that merely meet basic standards; they now prioritize safety, sustainability, and adaptability to future challenges. We’re excited to support Mansions in meeting these expectations, and help them drive business growth and operational excellence using our advanced cloud technology,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

With Facilio’s platform, Mansions Owners Association Management can:

Digitise maintenance processes and standardise operations across residential communities, leading to better operations visibility and control. Improve transparency: Leverage real-time data analytics and insights to gain visibility into vendor performance and service delivery.

Use smart maintenance features to proactively address issues, reduce costs, and improve asset longevity. Enhance resident satisfaction: Deliver seamless, proactive services that improve the living experience for residents.

About Facilio

Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform that transforms property operations and maintenance for a global clientele across commercial offices, healthcare, retail, and residential sectors. Its solutions aggregate building data, optimize performance, and enable centralized control across portfolios. With headquarters in New York City and offices in Dubai, Chennai, and London, Facilio is backed by investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Growth, and Cushman & Wakefield.