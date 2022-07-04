Qatar: Liferay, the leading provider of digital platforms has inked a strategic partnership with Mannai InfoTech, a division under Mannai Trading Company WLL, the country’s largest systems integrator, to provide accelerated innovation and deliver enhanced customer-centered digital experience capabilities to customers nationwide.

The agreement was signed by Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Liferay and Binu M.R, Senior Vice President, Mannai InfoTech. Under this partnership, Liferay will power local entities with advanced IT solutions to deliver optimized digital experiences through Mannai’s deep rooted local expertise to customers in Qatar. This will revolutionize digital journeys and offer increased agility, scalability, speed and reliability in experiences that are fully integrated on the cloud.

The move comes as both entities champion the implementation of innovative technologies to enhance Qatar’s digital economy as the country continues to focus on nurturing an innovation-based ecosystem in line with its National Vision 2030.

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Liferay said: “Qatar has been rapidly advancing towards the forefront of global competitiveness and its rising digital economy is reaping huge benefits for the nation and region, aligned with the country’s national goals of embracing the future and emerging as a world-class city. It is therefore no wonder that the global spotlight is in Qatar with the biggest sporting event hosted here.”

“We are poised to capitalize on this growth to bolster the digital infrastructure in Qatar and drive new efficiencies. We remain committed to the region and endeavor to establish strategic collaborations that will enable more entities to bring about new competencies and added value. We’re certain that our flexible cloud-based DXP-as-a-Service offering will act as a robust platform to deliver 100% custom solutions and seamless experiences ahead.”

“Enterprises are seeking streamlined digital experiences that can enable them to deliver the solutions they need,” said Binu M.R. Senior Vice President, Mannai InfoTech. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Liferay as part of our underlying strategy to continually transform entities to provide better outcomes and achieve organizational business growth, in sync with the execution of the Qatar digital vision. Adopting a customer-centric approach to digital transformation focusing on customer experiences to maintain momentum in their transformation journeys remains vital. Together, as Liferay and Mannai, we are well positioned to provide the highest value to our clients, allowing them to accelerate and benefit from full-scale efficient digital journeys.”

Liferay’s Experience Cloud will be leveraged via this association to boost digital hyper-personalized experiences across Qatar in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

About Mannai InfoTech

Mannai InfoTech, a division under the ICT arm of Mannai Trading Company WLL, is a leading information and communication technology (ICT) solutions provider in Qatar. From Application Implementation, bespoke Application Development, Systems Integration, Mobility, Master Data Management, Cyber Security, Enterprise Information Management, Data Warehousing, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) using on-premises and/or cloud architecture, hardware and networking, we enable our clients to create and build strategies for their digital transformation. Driven by a team of innovators and differentiated by extensive experience in diversified existing technologies, we harness the power of computing and automation to help our clients successfully adapt to the digital world.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

