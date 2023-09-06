Dubai, UAE – Mangomolo, a world-leading full-service OTT video platform provider, and Rotana, an Arabic Media Conglomerate, have launched Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels to rapidly stream radio content for users across the Arab world. Mangomolo enables Rotana to deliver 24-hour streaming of three FAST radio channels offering Khaleeji music, Egyptian hits and others via the Fannbox app. Using Mangomolo, Rotana can automatically and conveniently compose linear radio channels and make them available to end users ensuring a high-quality audio experience.

Mangomolo provides Rotana with an end-to-end platform that supports the delivery of radio and visual radio channels, live events, and celebrity shoutouts and special occasions. The platform enables Rotana to deploy multiple monetisation models including, FAST channels, pay-per-view and a growing number of others. Mangomolo also supports user management, chat moderation and celebrity content management within a single platform.

“Rotana has collaborated with Mangomolo since the launch of Fannbox over three years ago. Mangomolo offers a flexible and adaptable approach to content curation, streaming, and monetisation. The launch of these FAST radio channels demonstrates how we are evolving together and catering to the changing needs of users. The team has provided excellent support throughout our journey and is continually offering new ideas and capabilities,” said Mohamed Zaghloul, Digital Product Manager at Rotana. “We’re a company that is continually pushing boundaries and offering innovative experiences, so Mangomolo is a great fit for us.”

Mangomolo is maximising opportunities for Rotana to grow revenue by supporting a full suite of monetisation models through the Fannbox app. It’s the Arab world’s first app including the most significant and popular entertainment events, on-demand content, and services all in the palm of your hand. By using Mangomolo’s unified platform, the streaming app has been able to seamlessly launch all linear channels in one simple click, allowing them to benefit from high-quality, multi-bitrate and multi-format delivery across all devices.

“Rotana is a unique and visionary media group in the Arab world and we’re proud to support the growth and monetisation of the Fannbox app. Our platform has enabled it to move with greater agility when curating and streaming content while supporting different monetisation models. Fannbox is providing access to compelling and cutting-edge content with the ability to interact with the celebrities and shows that users love. It is great to enable more users to have a unique connection with their creative artists and their content. As we expand our capabilities, we look forward to continuing to innovate in digital experience with Rotana,” said Wissam Sabbagh, Founder and CEO at Mangomolo.

Mangomolo is a full-service, end-to-end OTT video provider that removes the barriers to digital adoption and enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences. As the first of its kind in the Arab world, the Fannbox App gives users the ability to book virtual occasions and connect with celebrities wherever they are and request shoutout videos for all memorable occasions.

About Mangomolo

Our processes, people and platform enable you to maximise the value of your video content and deliver new digital experiences. We take all the technical challenges out of your hands, so you can focus on your core business.

Mangomolo already hosts more than 400,000 videos and enables more than 30,000,000 viewers to access over 1 billion streams a month. We have a complete commitment to customer experience, trusted by more than 50 customers worldwide ranging from public TV corporations to large OTT providers.

Get in contact today to find out how we can maximise the value of your content wherever you are on your digital journey.

www.mangomolo.com

About FannBox

Fannbox, the first of its kind in the Arab world, includes the most significant and popular entertainment events, on-demand content, and services in the palm of your hand. With the ability to book virtual occasions through your mobile devices wherever you are. It also helps you connect with your favorite celebrity by requesting shoutout videos for your family and friends regarding important and memorable occasions. Furthermore, Fannbox has “special occasions,” which enables you to connect virtually with your favorite celebrity for any special occasion that occurs on your mind.

https://fannbox.com/

Rotana Media Group

Rotana Media Group is a diversified media company in the Middle East. It is the world's largest producer of Arabic music and a key distributor and producer of Arabic movies, with a library comprising more than 1,600 movies. “Rotana Studios” is likewise considered the biggest producer of Arabic Blockbusters. Rotana also owns a bouquet of leading free-to-air TV channels in both HD and SD including, Rotana Cinema, Rotana Aflam, Rotana Classic, Rotana Khalijiyah, Rotana Drama, LBC, Rotana Clip and Rotana Musica, broadcasting the latest Arabic movies, series, and music videos globally. Rotana's content is also digitally distributed.

Furthermore, Rotana has radio stations, a chain of cafes and its own digital magazine. It also operates a leading regional advertising sales arm (Rotana Media Services), responsible for advertising sales on its TV channels as well other media businesses in the region. Rotana Media Group employs over 560 employees located across the Middle East. HRH Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal, the major shareholder of the Rotana Media Group, is also the beneficial owner of approximately 4.9 percent of 21st Century Fox and 1 percent of News Corporation’s Class B Common Stock.

https://rotana.net/ar/about