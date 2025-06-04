The store marks the Club’s second permanent retail location in the UAE and joins a successful portfolio of Manchester City retail endeavours across the world.

Manchester City is delighted to announce the opening of a brand-new City Store in Dubai Mall, in collaboration with Official Club Partner PUMA.

The City Store can be found on the second floor of the Dubai Mall and will offer fans in the region a bespoke shopping experience for all the club’s exciting new PUMA kit launches and memorabilia collections.

Set in one of the world’s most popular and largest shopping malls, fans can look forward to in-store events and official merchandise, providing an official City hub that will bring Cityzens in the region closer to the club they love.

Marking the club’s second permanent retail location in the UAE, the Dubai Mall City Store joins a successful portfolio of Manchester City retail endeavours across the world, including the Manchester City Stadium Store and Arndale City store in Manchester, the Yas Mall store at City Challenge in Abu Dhabi, as well as pop-ups in New York City and Seoul.

The City Store in Dubai Mall also marks the next phase of PUMA’s global retail journey with a new football-focussed direction for the award winning ‘Field of Play’ concept. The latest store in Dubai will bring this to life through an updated design inspired by stadium and fan culture, as well as featuring locker zones and iconic Manchester City match visuals.

Serena Gosling, Director of Retail and Licensing at Manchester City, said: "We are proud to announce the opening of our new city store in Dubai Mall in collaboration with PUMA. This milestone marks another step in enhancing our global retail endeavours and continues to deepen our connection to Cityzens in the region. Not only does the store give fans the ability to interact with new kit launches and collections, but it provides another exciting space for fans to be closer to the Club than ever before."