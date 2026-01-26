World’s first club-branded residential destination ‘Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana’ to be developed in Abu Dhabi

Manchester City has partnered with Ohana Development, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, to launch ‘Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana’, a first-of-its-kind Manchester City club-branded residential destination.

The development will be set along Abu Dhabi’s Yas Canal waterfront and span 1.67 million square metres. Further details will be revealed as the project progresses.

Ohana Development, which will design and develop the development, is renowned for collaborating with leading brands across culture, harnessing their appeal into high-end residential environments that reflect Ohana’s luxury-led design ethos, with the Manchester City brand integrated throughout the development.

Through this project, Ohana will leverage Manchester City’s unmatched presence in Abu Dhabi. Each term, more than 3,500 children participate in City Football Schools sessions, delivered five days a week across seven locations by over 50 full-time accredited coaches. The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is the largest youth football tournament in the region, bringing together thousands of players from across the UAE and globally each year. Beyond the pitch, Manchester City drives positive impact through community and educational initiatives such as the Healthy Lifestyles Programme, engaging over 30,000 primary school children last year to promote healthier, more active lifestyles.

Ferran Sorriano, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group, said: “This is a landmark project that brings Manchester City to a premium residential environment in a distinctively club-branded way. Ohana Development is highly regarded for working with leading global brands, translating their influence into high-end, design-driven residential experiences. This partnership will see Ohana harness the Club’s global reach and its unrivalled footprint in the region. We continue to be committed to distinctive collaborations like this.”

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: “Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana brings this shared vision to life through a thoughtfully curated residential project, one that is set to become a lasting legacy within the real estate sector. Partnering with Manchester City marks a significant milestone for Ohana Development and reflects our long-standing commitment to Abu Dhabi, where we are proudly headquartered. The club’s global stature, forward-looking vision, and modern outlook closely align with our ambition to create future-ready communities that contribute to the emirate’s evolving lifestyle landscape.”

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,000 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means "family" in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 2,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 9,000+ residential units, in real estate value. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana’s flagship developments, the ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’, the ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, and ‘Ohana by the Sea’, located in the UAE, exemplifies the brand’s promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking views. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.