Amman: Manaseer Industrial Complex, a subsidiary of Manaseer Group, recently received the royal honor at the "Employment Pioneers" ceremony held on the occasion of the Jordanian Industry Day. The event was organized by the Amman Chamber of Industry under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister, Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, and it was attended by the Minister of Industry Trade and Supply; Mr. Yousef Al-Shamali, and the Chairman of Amman Chamber of Industry; Eng. Fathi Jaghbir. The ceremony honored 100 Jordanian companies demonstrating their excellence in employing local workforce.

Manaseer Industrial Complex was selected among the "Best Companies in Employment," acknowledging its commitment to creating job opportunities, attracting talent, and providing a nurturing work environment. This distinguished recognition highlights Manaseer's continuous efforts to support the national economy, reinforce sustainable development, and facilitate employment for Jordanians.

Commenting on this recognition, Eng. AbdelRhman Obaid, Manaseer Group’s Vice Chairman and Acting CEO of Manaseer Industrial Complex, said: "We are honored by this recognition, which reflects the high royal appreciation for the achievements of the national industry. This medal, which we are proud of, motivates us to further contribute to generating new job opportunities, employing the Jordanian workforce, and investing in training and developing their skills, and this will contribute to the growth of the national economy and achieve sustainable development." He added, "Our strategy aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which takes into account the challenges and future opportunities facing the industrial sector. We also believe in the importance of public-private partnership to empower and encourage further development of the local industry."

The main criteria of selection for the honored companies was their resilience and ability to face disruptions and demonstrate a healthy recovery, especially during the past five years.

It is worth mentioning that Manaseer Industrial Complex (formerly Modern Cement and Mining Company, is a subsidiary of Manaseer Group that was established in 2008 and began production in 2011. MIC provides high-quality products in various sectors, including building materials,industrial minerals used in key industries, mineral-based fertilizers, and animal feedstock supplements), all offered in the best quality to its customers at the local, regional, and global levels. The operations at the MIC are based on important values that consider health and safety, environment and society, innovation, integrity, and respect .The MIC won ISO 9001, 45001, and 14001 certifications and it consists of more than 750 employees covering an area of approximately 4 square kilometers.