Cairo, Egypt — ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced its participation at Cairo ICT 2024, one of the largest, most influential technology exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa region. This marks the company’s 10th year of participation in the event, which is being held at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center on 17–20 Nov. under the theme “The Next Wave.” ManageEngine will present its suite of enterprise IT management solutions at booth 3C-10.

Cyberattacks and ransomware have become increasingly prevalent in the Middle East, and the need for reinforced, robust IT systems has never been more urgent. ManageEngine is committed to helping organisations protect their digital ecosystems through its extensive range of enterprise IT management solutions. Cairo ICT 2024 offers the ideal platform for ManageEngine to showcase its suite of IT solutions as well as the latest updates and enhancements designed to help businesses tackle the region's growing cybersecurity challenges.

“We look forward to our 10th year at Cairo ICT, a premier tech event that allows us to connect with industry leaders and showcase the latest advancements in IT management,” said Prasanna Venkatesh Srinivasan, associate director at ManageEngine.

"As the region continues to face rising cyberthreats, our enhanced cybersecurity products, including our SIEM, UEMS, IAM and PAM solutions, are vital tools for businesses to safeguard their infrastructures and data. We look forward to contributing to the conversation around cybersecurity and innovation in Egypt and beyond,” Srinivasan added.

Key Highlights at ManageEngine’s Booth (3C-10)

Cutting-edge IT management solutions: A demonstration of over 60 IT management products, focusing on areas like IT service management, operations management, advanced analytics and endpoint security

New cybersecurity enhancements: The latest updates to Log360, ManageEngine's SIEM solution, introducing ML-powered exploit triad analytics to help organisations track adversaries and mitigate potential breaches by providing complete visibility into the exploit triad: users, entities and processes

Analytics Plus 6.0: The latest version of ManageEngine's IT analytics solution, Analytics Plus, which now features Spotlight, an AI-powered, contextual recommendation engine that identifies inefficiencies in IT operations and offers corrective strategies

FIDO2 and endpoint MFA: The latest updates to the IAM suite of products, including passwordless, phishing resistant authentication for enterprise applications in ADSelfService Plus (ManageEngine's on-premises identity security solution) and the launch of endpoint MFA for Windows machines and elevated system actions in Identity360 (ManageEngine's cloud-native identity management platform)

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-native IT and security operations management solutions for global organizations and managed service providers. Established and emerging enterprises—including nine of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure the optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has 18 data centers, 20 offices and 200+ channel partners worldwide to help organizations tightly align their business to IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).