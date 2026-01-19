Company Is Also Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment

ManageEngine scores above 4 out of 5 across all four Gartner® Critical Capabilities Use Cases: autonomous endpoint management, unified endpoint management, security-centric management, and frontline device management

ManageEngine is recognized as the only vendor to be named as Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools

Cairo, Egypt — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced that it was named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools, which evaluated 18 vendors, and received scores above 4 out of 5 in all four Gartner Critical Capabilities Use Cases - autonomous endpoint management (4.40/5), unified endpoint management (4.10/5), security-centric management (4.36/5), and frontline device management (4.25/5). The company was also recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software Vendor Assessment (doc # US53003125, December 2025) for the third-time.

ManageEngine views its recognition as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools as a significant milestone, coinciding with 20 years of its innovation in endpoint management.



Gartner also recognized ManageEngine across all evaluated Use Cases, with its highest score in autonomous endpoint management. Additionally, ManageEngine was named the only vendor to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools based on positive customer reviews for Endpoint Central. According to ManageEngine, this recognition aligns with its continued focus on advancing endpoint analytics, low-code automation, and workflow-driven orchestration to support proactive and predictive endpoint operations. These capabilities are fundamental to Endpoint Central’s approach to enabling greater automation and operational efficiency across endpoint environments.

“We believe these recognitions reflect Endpoint Central’s continued evolution to meet the needs of modern, distributed IT environments,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “By bringing endpoint management, experience, and security workflows together in a single platform, Endpoint Central helps organizations reduce tool sprawl, operate consistently at scale, and progress toward more autonomous endpoint management—no matter where or how work happens.”

Over the past year, Endpoint Central has evolved from a product-focused solution into a platform, with consistent enhancements to patching, automation, security, and digital employee experience (DEX). Through its extension library and in-product marketplace, customers can deploy or adapt ready-to-use workflows without coding or dependence on release cycles. Advanced automation is supported through custom modules and the Freestyle Orchestrator. By unifying management, security, DEX, and access within a single architecture, Endpoint Central aims to enable enterprises to operate consistently at scale and progress toward greater automation.

About Endpoint Central

Endpoint Central is a unified endpoint management and security platform that enables organizations to manage and secure the full lifecycle of endpoints—including software deployment, configuration, patching, remote troubleshooting, and security controls—across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, mobile devices, and specialty endpoints. Acclaimed by industry analysts, it employs a single, lightweight agent to offer end-to-end device life cycle management, consolidated with security capabilities like attack surface management, threat detection and response, compliance and built-in digital employee experience (DEX) insights. Robust remote troubleshooting, self-service capabilities, and proactive analytics help reduce downtime and improve the overall end-user experience. Available both on-premises and as a SaaS solution, Endpoint Central is used by more than 31,000 enterprises globally, fitting perfectly into their existing IT infrastructures and enabling interoperability. For more information, visit manageengine.com/endpoint-central.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere—better, safer, and faster. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.