New Capabilities Empower IT Teams to Proactively Resolve Issues, Reduce Tickets, and Ensure Seamless Employee Experiences

Real-time insights, diagnostics, and automation help IT teams address performance issues before business operations are disrupted

Unified management, security, and experience capabilities, offered on a single platform with one agent, reduce operational overhead for organizations

Dubai, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced the addition of digital employee experience (DEX) capabilities to Endpoint Central, its unified endpoint management and security platform. This strategic enhancement, a step towards complete autonomous endpoint management, addresses the rising need for IT teams to deliver a better employee experience alongside managing and securing endpoints. Through this launch, ManageEngine aims to enable organizations to meet modern workplace requirements without adding complexity.

Employee productivity is now more reliant on the performance of devices and applications than ever before. According to the 2024 Gartner® Digital Worker Survey, nearly 90% of respondents agree that the digital technology supplied by their organizations has enabled them to accomplish their work tasks efficiently. However, issues such as slow boot times, application crashes, or delayed logins often remain undetected until they significantly disrupt operations. Without adequate visibility, IT teams are alerted to these issues only when employees submit support tickets, at which point the problems are more difficult and costlier to resolve.

“Hybrid work has made the digital experience a defining factor in employee productivity and retention,” said Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Buyers are seeking integrated visibility and automation that enable IT teams to transition from reactive support to proactive engagement.”

Transforming Raw Data Into Actionable Insights

The new DEX capabilities build upon Endpoint Central's device telemetry and remediation features by transforming raw performance data into actionable experience insights. By bringing monitoring, diagnostics, and automated remediation together on a single platform, Endpoint Central eliminates the need for multiple stand-alone tools, reducing complexity and enabling IT teams to move directly from visibility to resolution.

Key highlights include the following:

Continuously monitors for CPU spikes, high memory usage, disk issues, and more to detect early signs of friction Insights and root cause analysis: Correlates signs of poor performance with causes such as hardware degradation or resource-heavy applications, accelerating troubleshooting

Ranks issues by their severity and enables one-click or automated remediation through a built-in action library or user-defined workflows Experience scoring and benchmarking: Scores devices and applications based on performance and stability metrics, enabling IT teams to benchmark the results against organizational baselines and track the progress of remediation efforts and the overall endpoint health over time

Looking Ahead

Future releases will enhance predictive analytics, expand self-healing automation, and apply contextual AI across telemetry and workflows. ManageEngine will also strengthen proactive controls, broaden ecosystem integrations, and ensure the platform adapts to evolving workplace needs.

“Our North Star is autonomous endpoint management delivered through a unified platform that proactively ensures all endpoints adhere to policies, maintain optimal performance, and remain secure—with IT intervention required only by exception,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “We have already consolidated management, security, and experience capabilities within our platform, and we continue to expand its scope with every release. DEX management is one of the core pillars that brings us closer to this vision.”

Pricing and Availability

The new DEX capabilities are available immediately as a stand-alone SaaS product called DEX Manager Plus or as an add-on to Endpoint Central. The solutions are globally available and designed for organizations of all sizes, including enterprises, small and midsize businesses, and global system integrators. A free trial is available at www.mnge.it/DeX.

About DEX Manager Plus

ManageEngine DEX Manager Plus is a cloud-based digital employee experience (DEX) solution that helps IT teams monitor for, diagnose, and remediate endpoint performance issues proactively. It delivers real-time telemetry, experience insights, and automated remediation to reduce tickets, improve productivity, and enhance employee satisfaction across hybrid workplaces.

About Endpoint Central

Endpoint Central is a UEM and EPP solution that manages and secures today's digital workplace across diverse device types and OSs. Acclaimed by industry analysts like Gartner®, Forrester, and IDC, it employs a single, lightweight agent to offer end-to-end device life cycle management, consolidated with security capabilities like attack surface management, threat detection and response, and compliance. Robust remote troubleshooting, self-service capabilities, and proactive analytics help reduce downtime and improve the overall end-user experience. Available both on-premises and as a SaaS solution, Endpoint Central is used by more than 25,000 enterprises globally, fitting perfectly into their existing IT infrastructures and enabling interoperability. For more information, visit manageengine.com/endpoint-central.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere—better, safer, and faster. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.