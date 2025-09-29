DUBAI, UAE — ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, will participate at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 for the 19th consecutive year. The global tech event will be held on October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Visitors can explore ManageEngine’s full suite of 60+ IT solutions at Hall 7, Booth A10, and a dedicated cybersecurity booth in Hall 25, B10, where experts will demonstrate how AI integration across ManageEngine products enables smarter, faster, and more secure IT operations.

ManageEngine's latest offerings help organizations manage their IT infrastructure more efficiently including unified service management, IT operations management and observability, advanced analytics, endpoint management, IT security, and other specialized domains. At the event, the company will also highlight its integrated security solutions built for today’s hybrid IT environments, combining SIEM, IAM, and UEBA capabilities.

Among the key highlights are two major updates:

ServiceDesk Plus Zia AI: The virtual agent now delivers contextual, conversational assistance and workflow automation, helping IT teams to achieve faster, smarter resolutions.

The virtual agent now delivers contextual, conversational assistance and workflow automation, helping IT teams to achieve faster, smarter resolutions. Log360 re-engineered threat detection: The new capabilities are designed to cut through alert fatigue by minimizing false positives, empowering modern SOC teams with sharper, more reliable threat detection.

“At GITEX, we look forward to connecting with customers, understanding their challenges, and sharing how our solutions are designed to address the region’s unique cybersecurity needs," said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, vice president of revenue operations at ManageEngine. "The event allows us to engage with decision-makers, gain first-hand insights into local needs, and strengthen our partner ecosystem across the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). From addressing local cyber threats to supporting regulatory compliance, our goal is to empower organizations across the region to stay secure, resilient, and future-ready while highlighting our continued growth and localization efforts.”

By leveraging automation and AI-driven anomaly detection, ManageEngine's digital enterprise management platform reduces the workload on IT teams while addressing the AI skills gap. It also includes built-in compliance tools aligned with UAE data protection laws and broader GCC regulations, helping organizations stay both secure and audit ready.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere, better, safer, and faster. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.