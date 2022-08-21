DOHA, QATAR – In a first-of-its-kind initiative among malls across the country, Mall of Qatar has collaborated with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to launch a special rewards programme that will allow customers to earn Avios while they shop across the Mall. By simply providing their Privilege Club membership number when purchasing a Mall of Qatar Gift Card, members will receive 1 Avios for every QAR4 they spend.

The Mall of Qatar Gift Card has many benefits alongside earning Avios, with many offers and discounts available at multiple stores for a complete shopping experience full of rewards and surprises.

The gift card can be used at the stores within the Mall, including Al-Rayyan Hotel Doha and all its outlets, for easy and comfortable options to make purchases. Customers can also give the cards to their children or loved ones.

Emile Sarkis, General Manager, Mall of Qatar, stated: "We always endeavour to enhance our customers’ experience. The new feature of earning Qatar Airways Avios when purchasing the Mall of Qatar Gift Card will allow our guests to enjoy the benefits of redeeming their Avios with flights to their favourite destinations while at the same time availing the special discounts and offers that the Gift Card provides. This is part of our strategic focus in delivering a unique and exceptional customer journey enriched with added value, convenience and fulfilment.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways continuously enhances offerings for our members by curating strategic partnerships with key players in our local market. Our newest partnership with Mall of Qatar emphasises our commitment to rewarding our loyalty members in Qatar by providing them with new ways of earning Avios. Privilege Club members can seamlessly redeem their Avios whilst enjoying their everyday shopping to collect points towards their travels.”

Customers can learn more about Mall of Qatar Gift Cards by calling +974 40346062 or sending an email to info@mallofqatar.com.qa

-Ends-