Dubai, UAE: ​​​Maleyat Group (PTY) LTD, a leading online trading company based and regulated in South Africa, announced that it had signed an exclusive agreement with MCG Introduction Services LLC, licensed and regulated by the United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) with license number 20200000150, to introduce clients from the MENA region.

Under the agreement, MCG will become the exclusive partner of Maleyat Group in the MENA region, which is responsible for introducing Maleyat's products and services to local and regional clients. This partnership will leverage MCG's deep-rooted expertise and extensive network within the MENA financial landscape to expand Maleyat Group's global reach and introduce its trading solutions to a wider audience.

"We are thrilled to partner with MCG, a highly respected financial services firm in the MENA region,” said Mr. Muhammad Owais, CEO of Maleyat Group. “MCG's extensive experience and strong client relationships align perfectly with our vision to provide unparalleled trading solutions to traders across the globe. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to reach more clients in the UAE and the rest of the MENA region and offer them access to our innovative trading platform and products. "

Mostafa Ali, CEO of MCG Introduction Services LLC, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Maleyat Group, a leading online trading company recognized for its cutting-edge trading platform and exceptional services. Maleyat Group's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction resonates with our core values, making this partnership a natural fit. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to provide our clients with a wider range of best-in-class financial services and products."

Maleyat is taking steps to ensure responsible operations and is in the process of adding regulations in multiple countries, including Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. These measures reflect the company's commitment to promoting transparency and ethical business practices.

About Maleyat Group

Maleyat Group is a leading online trading company that offers a wide range of products and services, including Forex Investment, Money Market Instruments, Debentures and Securitized Debt, Derivative Instruments. Maleyat is committed to providing its clients with the best possible trading experience, and it offers a variety of features and benefits, including:

A user-friendly trading platform

Ultra-Fast trade execution

Competitive spreads and commissions

Real-time market data and news

24/5 customer support

Maleyat Group is licensed and regulated by FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) of South Africa under the registered name MALEYAT GROUP (PTY) LTD. FSP No 51598. Maleyat Group is committed to providing its clients with a safe and secure trading environment.

About MCG Introduction Services LLC

MCG Introduction Services L.L.C is a highly regulated company under the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). We offer exceptional client introductory services to financial service companies for future investments. Our team is confident in delivering outstanding results and exceeding our client's expectations.

