Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Malaz Capital Company announces the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Ram Medical Clinics Company, a leading healthcare service provider in Saudi Arabia that owns a chain of clinics specializing in dentistry and dermatology. The acquisition was made through the Malaz Saudi Healthcare Opportunities Fund (“the Fund”), which is a private equity fund licensed by the Capital Market Authority. Part of the investments will be used to support business expansion. Moreover, preparation phase for Ram Medical Clinics Company initial public offering (IPO) will take place aiming to list the company shares on the main Saudi stock exchange, “Tadawul.”



Mr. Hassan Al-Jeshi, CEO of Malaz Capital, said: “The Fund’s investment in Ram Medical Clinics Company reflects the attractiveness of growth opportunities in the Saudi healthcare sector. This investment will enable Ram Clinics to strengthen its market positioning through expansion and the business will experience added value through the partnership with a financial investor like Malaz Capital Company. The increasing role of private equity funds within the private sector businesses in KSA is in line with the objectives of the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to help private sector take advantage of the opportunities and enhance its investment attractiveness.”



Dr. Mazen Al-Masri, CEO of Ram Medical Clinics Company, said: “We are pleased to partner with Malaz Capital Company, as this investment will contribute to enabling Ram Clinics Company to benefit from the great growth opportunities in the Saudi market, and provide more job opportunities for our ambitious sons and daughters. As the company seeks to consolidate its leadership position in this important and vital sector, Ram Clinics Company is also working to achieve integration between specialization in the health care sector and adopting the latest technologies. Ram Medical Company is also strengthening its position in the sector through ambitious projects that support the Saudi Arabia’s goals of sustainability in meeting medical needs.”



Mr. Mohamed Wahby, Managing Director of Private Equity and Real Estate Investments at Malaz Capital, commented: “The investment aims to enable Ram Clinics Company to achieve its expansion strategy across the various cities of Saudi Arabia. The company supports the sustainable development of healthcare services in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by focusing on quality of service and investment in latest technologies.”



Mr. Arun Muralidharan, Head of the Private Equity at Malaz Capital, commented: “The Fund’s acquisition of a stake in Ram Clinics Company is an important step for Malaz Capital. We look forward to working with the company’s management team to support the expansion of its activities to achieve a new chapter of accelerated growth that enhances its market position.”



The Saudi market provides promising opportunities for investments in the healthcare sector, thanks to the localization initiatives, rapid growth and the adoption of latest technologies. Malaz Capital Fund’s investment in Ram Clinics is consistent with its strategic objective of supporting the private sector in Saudi Arabia to enhance local content and improve its quality and competitiveness.



Malaz Capital is an independent investment management company, established in 2009 and licensed by the Capital Market Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under No. (09136-36), which specializes in private equity and real estate. The completion of the investment transaction came after the required regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities. Malaz Capital manages various private equity and real estate investment funds.

Ram Medical Clinics Company was established in the city of Al-Khobar in 2006, and through its successful expansion it currently has over 500 doctors mainly in dentistry and dermatology. The company currently provides its services to more than one million and five hundred thousand patients through more than 28 operating branches across Saudi Arabia, applying the highest international standards in quality and patient safety, in addition to providing all modern technologies in dentistry, dermatology, and laser.