Dubai: Tourism Malaysia is participating for the fourth time at the Gulf Travel Show (GTS) from 22 to 23 March 2022. Focusing on business meetings, the digital event hosts buyers from across the region. After the success of the first three editions in November 2020, March 2021 and October 2021, Gulf Travel Show is back by popular demand in 2022.

The two-day conference features networking sessions between the Middle East and from across the world as well as panel discussions between travel experts, tourism and hospitality sectors on the current state of the industry. Participants of the travel show include travel agents, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, travel management firms, international agencies, hotels, and media from 43 countries.

As a platinum partner, Tourism Malaysia is having its own virtual pavilion with 15 booths consisting of Malaysian delegates from Sabah Tourism Board, Sarawak Tourism Board, Tourism Selangor and together with three Destination Management Companies (DMC), tour operator partners, one product partner, and six hotels and resorts from Malaysia.

“Starting 1st April 2022, Malaysia will allow quarantine-free entry for fully-vaccinated travellers, ending almost two years of stringent border controls introduced to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. As Platinum Partner of GTS 2022, Malaysia is thrilled to welcome back Middle East tourists to experience our country again. It is a timely opportunity for us to network with travel agents and tour operator partners from the Gulf region,” says Dato' Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, Director General of Tourism Malaysia.